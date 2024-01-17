This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Indiana Pacers are finalizing a deal to acquire Pascal Siakam from the Toronto Raptors.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the deal would send the 29-year-old forward to Indiana in exchange for Bruce Brown, Jordan Nwora, and three first-round picks. The New Orleans Pelicans are also involved in the trade and will be sending Kira Lewis to the Raptors as well as a second-round pick to Indiana. It's unclear if any players or picks are being sent to New Orleans.

Of the three draft picks sent to Toronto, two will be in 2024. The first would be the Pacers' own pick, while the other would be the worst of the Utah Jazz, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, or Oklahoma City Thunder. The third pick is Indiana's 2026 first-rounder, although it's top-four protected.

In a follow-up post, Wojnarowski reported that Siakam will actively work with the Pacers on an extension in the offseason.

"Pascal Siakam is excited about the deal to the Pacers and expected to be eager to work out a new contract with the franchise this summer, sources tell ESPN. Siakam can be a free agent in July."

Siakam had been reportedly vocal about his willingness to sign with certain teams amid the trade talks.

Following the trade, Siakam's agent, Todd Ramasar, expressed his excitement about the deal.

“I’m excited that Pascal is getting a first-class opportunity with the Pacers, being paired with Tyrese and Myles and being coached by a great coach in Rick Carlisle. His future their looks bright there."

Pacers get their star in Siakam

Only Tyrese Haliburton averages above 20 PPG

After struggling in no man's land for years, the Pacers seem to finally be on the road to contention again, fueled by Tyrese Haliburton's absurd 2023-24 campaign in which he's averaging 23.6 points and 12.5 assists per game. Surrounding him is a capable cast of role players, but the front office knew that they were one star away from true contention.

Pascal Siakam – 2023-24 Month-to-Month Stats Month Points Rebounds Assists FG % 3PT % October 16.0 7.0 3.8 39.3 28.6 November 21.0 7.1 5.4 50.0 17.9 December 24.8 5.8 5.2 56.1 36.8 January 23.3 5.0 3.7 56.9 53.3

In acquiring Siakam, they're getting a top-tier scorer who's averaging 22.2 points per game. While his stats seem somewhat deflated compared to previous years, it's worth noting that he had only been slumping in November. In his 13 games in December, the Cameroonian forward averaged 24.8 points on 56.1 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from deep, a stark improvement from his early season struggles.

Siakam should also help with the Pacers' rather lacklustre defense, particularly on the wing, where Siakam generally plays.