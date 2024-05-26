Highlights Indiana Pacers' Pascal Siakam and T.J. McConnell praised teammate Andrew Nembhard for his control and leadership with 32 points and nine assists in Game 3.

Nembhard was crucial in giving Indiana a considerable early lead, but a late turnover extinguished their chances of winning the game.

Despite the costly turnover, Nembhard received support from his teammates even following the loss to drop the Pacers into a 3-0 series hole against the Celtics.

Andrew Nembhard's teammates did not throw him under the bus after his late turnover helped the Boston Celtics come away with a 114-111 win over the Indiana Pacers in Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday night.

Pacers stars Pascal Siakam and T.J. McConnell both credited Nembhard for keeping them in the game. Siakam had this to say about how proud he was of his point guard in his post-game press conference:

"It takes a lot of just, maturity and growth to be able to step in there and play the way that [Nembhard] did tonight. It was incredible. Like, controlling the pace of the game, getting people to their spots. And, you know, and I think that's something he's always been able to do and I think that, you know, every time he has an opportunity, he shows it." - Pascal Siakam "Obviously we didn't win the game but I thought, you know, he controlled the game so well tonight, and was a big reason for us being in the game."

Nembhard went 12-21 from the field for 32 points and nine assists in Game 3. As Siakam referenced, the 24-year-old was instrumental in the Pacers getting out to the hot start that they did. Nembhard scored 17 of Indiana's 38 points in the second quarter and assisted on another six of those points.

Siakam converted four of them and the other two went to McConnell. He was also responsible for a third of their points in a third quarter where they outscored Boston 24-21.

How Andrew Nembhard's Career Game Went From Sweet to Sour

Tough loss spoils Nembhard's stellar performance

After allowing the Celtics to close a 107-99 lead with just over three minutes to play in regulation, the Pacers were within one with 11 seconds left. Nembhard brought the ball up the court off of a missed layup from Jayson Tatum trailing 112-111 and was stripped by Celtics guard Jrue Holiday with just over four seconds remaining.

The turnover prevented the Pacers from potentially sealing the game with a field goal that would have given them the lead.

Though his turnover was a crucial deciding factor on the night, Indiana may not have been in position to jockey for the lead with Boston late had it not been for the large cushion and consistent distribution that the Gonzaga product gave them, particularly without the services of Tyrese Haliburton at home. McConnell made sure to accentuate that after the game as well:

"There's no bigger fan of [Nembhard's] game than me. He's a really, really good player, and, like I said, we would not be in this position without him." - T.J. McConnell

Nembhard has been really, really good for the Pacers all postseason long. He's upped his regular season averages of 9.2 points and 4.1 assists per game to 14.3 points and 5.2 nightly assists on 56.1 percent shooting from the floor and 48.1 percent shooting from three, and even further with 20 PPG and seven APG against the Celtics. The Pacers will need him at his best at home in Game 4 to avoid getting swept.