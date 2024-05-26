Highlights The Boston Celtics defeated the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night to take a 3-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Pacers were missing their All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton due to injury, giving Andrew Nembhard the chance to step up for his team.

Nembhard would go on to play a spectacular game offensively, keeping the contest close against the NBA's best regular season team until the final buzzer.

The Indiana Pacers tried to keep their season alive on Saturday night at home against the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals. But the Celtics gutted out an impressive win in comeback fashion to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the series. The Pacers made things difficult for the team that won 64 games in the regular season, fighting until the end while being short-handed.

It was reported by several media outlets and NBA insiders prior to Game 3 that Pacers' All-Star guard and one of the best passers in the game, Tyrese Haliburton, would not play in the contest due to left hamstring soreness. Haliburton had previously dealt with left hamstring issues in this post-season run, but could not suit up after tweaking it again.

As a result, Andrew Nembhard took on the do-it-all role for the Pacers with the season on the line down two games to none.

Nembhard, the 24-year-old second-year guard had previously displayed his talents in this playoff run for the Pacers, as his 20-point performance in Game 7 of the East Semi-Finals against the New York Knicks helped Indiana reach the Conference Finals for the first time in a decade.

His scoring ability specifically has been shown over his first two years in the league, as his formal introduction to the casual fan came courtesy of a 31-point outburst against the Golden State Warriors as a rookie in the 2022-23 season.

In Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals, with their backs against the wall, the Pacers would come out of the gates playing great basketball, taking a 12-point lead into halftime by way of Nembhard's 21 first-half points on 80 percent shooting from the floor.

This incredible effort to keep their season going would continue into the fourth quarter, as Nembhard would hit clutch shot after clutch shot to try his best to keep Boston at bay late in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately for Indiana, Boston would complete an 18-point comeback and take Game 3. Nembhard finished the contest with a playoff career-high 32 points.

Andrew Nembhard's Game 3 vs. BOS - 2024 Eastern Conference Finals Category Stat PTS 32 AST 9 REB 4 TS% 70.3% 3PT% 57.1%

Looking Forward: Nembhard's Playoff Success is a Great Sign

If their season ends in Game 4, the Pacers will still walk away with their future guard rotation set

Though the Pacers' season looks to be finished after their heartbreaking loss, the future still looks bright for a team that no one thought would make it this far to begin with.

In addition to having their star pairing of Haliburton and Pascal Siakam returning to the roster after Siakam agrees to stay in Indiana long-term, Nembhard will likely see an increased role on the team as someone they can trust to score efficiently and to run an offense.

One of the best abilities a rookie or sophomore player can have when playing for a contending team is being someone your teammates can trust with the ball in your hands. For Nembhard, he wasn't only fully trusted to try and get the Pacers a victory in Game 3, but he was their go-to scoring option down the stretch.

Being a player who can have full control of an offense in a pivotal Eastern Conference Finals game in his second season should give Nembhard all the confidence in the world going into his third campaign.

Nembhard's scoring was amazing in Game 3, but he did make a crucial late-game turnover after Jrue Holiday stripped the ball away from Nembhard. Holiday then hit two clutch free throws to seal the deal in a 114-111 win for Boston.

If anything, this experience should build character for Nembhard, and he'll surely take it as a learning experience for next season. After the game, his teammate came to his defense in a post-game press conference regarding his late turnover, as Pascal Siakam praised the up-and-coming guard.

"Obviously we didn't win the game but I thought, you know, [Nembhard] controlled the game so well tonight, and was a big reason for us being in the game." - Pascal Siakam

For the first 47 minutes and 45 seconds of the game, he'd been taking it to one of the best defensive units in the league, specifically against two of the most elite perimeter defenders in the world, Holiday and Derrick White. Scoring 32 points on that back-court tandem is not easy, and doing it efficiently is a whole different obstacle, but Nembhard proved that he is a truly capable scorer in the post-season after his awesome performance.

Nembhard and the Pacers will take on the Celtics in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Monday, May 27 at 8 PM ET from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana. National broadcast coverage will be provided by ESPN.