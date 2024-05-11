Highlights Andrew Nembhard's deep, clutch three-pointer with 16 seconds helped secure a Game 3 victory for the Pacers.

Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle credited Nembhard for growing to love playing in big moments.

The series has been a battle so far, but the Pacers may have an advantage in depth.

The Indiana Pacers got an unlikely hero in Andrew Nembhard on Friday.

With 20 seconds remaining in Game 3 and the game tied at 106, the Pacers were going nowhere against the New York Knicks. As the shot clock wound down, Nembhard found himself with the ball, with Jalen Brunson forcing Nembhard to back up behind the three-point line. That's when Nembhard uncorked a deep, step-back three that was nothing-but-net as the shot clock expired.

The shot put the Pacers up three, with 16.4 seconds to go.

Nembhard was just 1-of-7 from the field and 0-of-2 from three to that point in the game. Nonetheless, the shot gave the Pacers the lead. Brunson missed a game-tying three on the other end, and the Pacers sealed a win with free throws.

After the game, Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle credited Nembhard for growing to "love" for playing in big moments.

"He's one of our toughest guys, mentally and physically. He's really gained a love for these kind of moments and playing this kind of stage, this kind of level of competition."

Carlisle also said that with the shot clock running down, it may have freed Nembhard up to just play and let the shot go.

"He just laced it."

That seemed to be true. After the game, Nembhard told reporters that he was unaware how little time was left when he got the pass.

"I didn't really realize what the time was. [Tyrese Haliburton] said something, I just looked up, there was like two seconds on the clock. I just knew I had to get something up, so I just tried to create a little bit of space and put it up."

Series May Become a War of Attrition

Pacers and Knicks have battled through three games and it's only going to get tougher

The Pacers had to claw back to even be in position to take the lead. After leading for much of the first 2.5 quarters, the Knicks stormed back in the third quarter and into the fourth to take a nine-point lead. However, the Knicks went cold late in the fourth, and the Pacers slowly chipped away at the lead. They also gave the Knicks a dose of their own medicine by grabbing three offensive rebounds in the final 95 seconds.

Injuries and fatigue will be a major factor going forward. The Knicks are, of course, injury-riddled, missing Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson, Bojann Bogdanovic, and OG Anunoby in Game 3. Brunson is also battling a foot injury. Meanwhile, Haliburton appears to be hobbled and was seen limping at points during Game 3.

There's little time for rest, as Game is Sunday at 3:30pm ET while Game 5 is Tuesday night.

The Pacers have the advantage when it comes to depth and the minutes they've had to play their rotation players, but they also have their backs against the wall after the Knicks won the first two games. They also must match the energy and hustle of the Knicks, which was on full display in Game 3 as New York fought back from numerous deficits to keep the game close.

Sometimes, when the season is on the line, a team needs a little luck. The Pacers got it tonight.