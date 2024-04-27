Highlights Andrew Nembhard has stepped up for the Indiana Pacers, with 36 points in Game 2 and Game 3.

Nembhard is a crucial defender against Bucks star Damian Lillard.

The Pacers need him to maintain poise to upset the Bucks.

The Indiana Pacers were one of the most intriguing teams heading into the 2024 Playoffs. Armed with a young, exciting roster featuring a top-five offense, the Pacers were viewed as a "dark horse" to make some noise deep into the postseason.

Their first round draw was none other than the Milwaukee Bucks, an extremely talented yet inconsistent group highlighted by a few all-stars. Giannis Antetokounmpo's injury, however, changed the entire makeup of the series. The former Finals MVP hurt hiis calf in a late regular-season contest and has yet to be cleared to return.

Without Giannis, Milwaukee turned to superstar Damian Lillard to lead the way. Starting opposite Lillard is Indiana's X-Factor, second-year guard Andrew Nembhard. Nembhard is a fearless playmaker who also treats defense as a main priority. Despite coming up short in Game 1, he showed some resolve after a brief skirmish with Lillard, who lit up the Pacers to the tune of 35 points in the first half.

Nembhard returned with a better gameplan in the second half and helped to hold Lillard scoreless the rest of the way. In Game 2, he exploded for a playoff career-high 20 points, then followed it up with 16 points in Game 3 – Indiana now leads the series, 2-1. His two-way intensity is instrumental to Indiana's playoff hopes.

Nembhard is Indiana's Barometer For Success

Scored 36 combined points in Games 2 and 3

Coming out of Gonzaga as a rookie last year, it was unclear what kind of role Nembhard would play. At his position, budding star Tyrese Haliburton was already tagged as Indiana's "point guard of the future." In addition, veteran TJ McConnell was a staple on the team as well. Nembhard ignored all of that and played his game, one that quickly impressed head coach Rick Carlisle.

After a successful rookie campaign, Nembhard joined the starting lineup this season and also received a huge boost in the rotation when fellow sophomore Bennedict Mathurin went down with a season-ending injury after the all-star break.

Andrew Nembhard Splits • 2023-24 Split MPG PPG APG Field Goal% 3 PT% Pre-All-Star Break 22.9 9.0 4.6 .492 .344 Post All-Star Break 28.3 9.5 3.4 .508 .372

Nembhard's learned how to play as Haliburton's primary backcourt mate. He normally hovers around 30 minutes/night and operates as a tertiary playmaker for Coach Carlisle. Nembhard is at his best, however, when he creates offense for himself. He gets a few looks each game from three-point spot-ups, but Nembhard is also pretty capable off the dribble with various floaters, step backs, and driving layups.

Every time he reaches double-digits, it takes pressure off Haliburton, Pascal Siakam, and Myles Turner to account for most of the starting lineup's points. Nembhard's performances in Game 2 and 3 could be an indicator of what's to come the rest of the way.

Nembhard is a Standout Defender on the Perimeter

Uses physicality to his advantage

Through three games, Nembhard was the primary defender on Lillard — there's no way to fully limit a player like Lillard in any playoff format, but there are certainly ways to and make him uncomfortable on the court.

Without Giannis on the floor, Lillard tends to revert back to the hyper-aggressive, offensive nature he displayed as a member of the Portland Trail Blazers for over a decade. His heightened play is preferred by Milwaukee, but it could also favor Indiana as the series rolls along. One reason behind that is Nembhard's persistence on the defensive end.

When Nembhard is on the floor, his goal is to crowd his opponent's airspace at all times — whether they have the ball or not. Nembhard uses his strong frame well by constantly bumping his opponents and fighting over screens. Over time, Nembhard's annoying, pestering style eventually wears you down. Although it is hard to stop dynamic scorers in this era, Nembhard toes a fine line of staying aggressive with subtle moves as a defender - he knows exactly how to disrupt someone's rhythm.

Andrew Nembhard - Career Advanced Numbers Season PER Defensive Win Shares Win Shares 2022-23 10.0 0.8 1.2 2023-24 11.3 0.7 2.0

With Lillard's status in question for Game 4 (and beyond) — Milwaukee's all-star aggravated his Achilles' injury in Game 3 — there is no better time than now for the Pacers to strike in full force. It won't be easy to close out a veteran team like the Bucks, but as long as Nembhard continues to play his role at a high level, it will be impossible for the Bucks to turn the tables.

Regardless if Antetokounmpo returns or not, the Pacers still need multiple players to step up to pull off the upset. Nembhard is chief among them - his poise, confidence, and execution should serve his team well the rest of the series.