Out for the remainder of the 2023-24 season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder, second-year wing Bennedict Mathurin is going to be missed by the Indiana Pacers.

Integral to their success this season and beyond, Mathurin's continued development has been one of the main storylines coming out of Indianapolis. Indeed, Mathurin is "one of the future pillars of [the] franchise," says Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle (h/t Dustin Dopirak of the Indianapolis Star). "There's no question about it."

Bennedict Mathurin One of Pacers’ ‘Future Pillars’

Mathurin was the No. 6 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft

Selected sixth overall in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Arizona, Mathurin entered the league with the type of confidence expected from multi-time All-Stars. As a rookie, he infamously stated that four-time MVP LeBron James wasn't even better than him until they met head-to-head.

Incredulous, many were quick to troll Mathurin, pointing out their comparative resumés.

However, the fiery Haitian-Canadian played with that passion throughout his rookie season, earning everyone's respect by the end of it. Averaging 16.7 points per game, Mathurin faced criticism for not having a more well-rounded skillset.

Nonetheless, it was clear that he possessed the potential to be a real game-changer, at least offensively. A gifted on-ball scorer, Mathurin showed early on that he was a tough shot-maker with a knack for making acrobatic finishes around the rim.

A candidate for multiple NBA awards last season, Mathurin finished fourth-place in Rookie of the Year voting and eighth-place in Sixth Man of the Year voting.

Tracking Bennedict Mathurin's Improvement Year Midrange FG% Catch-and-Shoot 3P% Pull-Up 3P% 2022-23 39.1 30.8 34.9 2023-24 50.7 38.6 36.4

Entering the 2023-24 season with high expectations, Mathurin got off to a relatively slow start. Over his first seven games, he was averaging just 11.0 points per game on 40.6 percent shooting from the field and 22.7 percent from 3-point range.

However, with the Pacers facing a logjam on the perimeter, his opportunities to improve were capped off. He would have to develop through trial and error but without receiving additional reps to expedite the process.

To his credit, he did exactly that. Over the next 41 games, including eight starts, Mathurin averaged 15.3 points per game on 47.1 percent shooting from the field and 39.3 percent from three-point range.

However, his shooting improvement didn't just extend to his performance beyond the perimeter, as he also became a dead-eye scorer in the mid-range.

With his play, Mathurin earned his second appearance in the NBA All-Star Weekend's Rising Star Game. There, he continued to excel, taking over the game and earning Rising Star MVP honors after nailing a game-winning shot.

Already showing steady development as a playmaker, defender, and rebounder leading up to the All-Star Break, Mathurin continued to improve afterward. In seven games, he averaged 17.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.0 steal per game while shooting 41.0 percent from 3.

Already a Franchise Pillar for Pacers

Mathurin's absence is already felt ahead of the 2024 NBA Playoffs

Mathurin's injury was untimely not only due to his rapid growth this season, but because the Pacers are currently 36-29, eighth in the East. With the NBA Playoffs quickly approaching, Indiana would ideally be at full strength as they gear up for the postseason.

This alone is evidence of what makes Mathurin a franchise pillar, illustrating his importance to the team even now. Whether the Pacers can overcome his absence down the stretch of the season and in the postseason will be a looming question in the coming weeks.