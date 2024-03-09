Highlights Losing Bennedict Mathurin is a big blow for the Indiana Pacers' playoff hopes.

The Indiana Pacers suffered a huge hit for their season as guard Bennedict Mathurin will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. This is unfortunate news for the Pacers and their playoff hopes.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mathurin is behind only Paolo Banchero for the most points of any player in the 2022 draft class (2158).

Losing Mathurin is a Big Blow for the Pacers

Significant hit for the Pacers during this stretch run of the season

Mathurin was having a decent sophomore season but wasn't able to take the jump that the Pacers expected of him.

Bennedict Mathurin - 2023-24 Season Stats Category Stats Points 14.5 REB 4.0 AST 2.0 PLUS/MINUS -9.8 EXP WINS -23

Despite Mathurin not flourishing into the player that the Pacers organization envisions him being this season, he is still a highly talented young player. Indiana started the season being one of the most talked about teams in the NBA with their leap into playoff contention.

Mathurin was honored as one of the NBA's Rising Stars this past All-Star weekend and won the MVP award in the process. He was a big contributor to the Pacers maintaining the top offensive rating in the NBA. He scored over 20 points 12 times this season while eclipsing the 30-point mark four times.

The Pacers have fallen to the eighth seed and are 5-5 in their last 10 games. It hasn't been the smoothest sailing for the team since acquiring Pascal Siakam at the trade deadline. The Pacers already have the ninth-strongest strength of schedule remaining and the loss of Mathurin will only make their road to securing a playoff spot more difficult. They currently hold the eighth seed and are positioned to be a play-in team, but are just half a game behind the Miami Heat for the sixth seed.