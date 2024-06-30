Highlights The Pacers re-signed Obi Toppin to a 4-year, $60 million contract extension.

Toppin had a breakout season with Indiana, averaging 10.3 PPG and 3.9 RPG.

The Pacers aim to build on their Eastern Conference Finals run, targeting more moves in the offseason.

After locking up All-Star forward Pascal Siakam to a massive maximum contract, the Indiana Pacers secured another key piece to the puzzle they are trying to build this NBA offseason. Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Pacers are giving restricted free agent forward Obi Toppin a four-year, $60 million contract extension to remain in Indiana.

Toppin became a key contributor for the Pacers in his first season with the team, after they acquired him from the New York Knicks last summer. He initially began the campaign as the team's starting power forward, before Indiana moved him to the bench after trading for Siakam from the Toronto Raptors.

Obi Toppin's 2023-24 Season

The 26-year-old had a breakout year in his first season in Indiana

After getting drafted with the No. 8 overall pick in 2020, Obi Toppin had a rather underwhelming stint with the Knicks to begin his career. The Pacers acquired him for two future second round picks and the high-flying forward has since found a home in Indiana.

Toppin appeared in all 82 games in the regular season and averaged 10.3 points on 57.3 percent shooting from the field in 21.1 minutes per contest. In the playoffs, Toppin tallied 10.9 points on 54.1 percent shooting as he helped the Pacers make a run to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Obi Toppin Stats - 2023-24 Season Category Regular Season Playoffs PPG 10.3 10.9 RPG 3.9 4.4 FG% 57.3% 54.1% 3P% 40.3% 35.7%

Initially beginning his career as a dunker, Toppin made strides in his offensive game this past season, particularly with his outside shooting. After shooting a combined 32.5 percent from beyond the arc in his first three years in the NBA, Toppin connected on 40.3 percent of his three-pointers in his first season with the Pacers.

Pacers Looking to Build on ECF Run

Indiana is looking to make more moves this summer

It will be worth monitoring just what the Pacers have up their sleeves as free agency looms around the corner. Indiana is said to be "on the prowl" this offseason as it looks to build on a strong campaign that saw the team make the Eastern Conference Finals.

Despite getting swept by the eventual champion Boston Celtics in the penultimate round, the Pacers have a lot to be optimistic about, especially with the way they performed in the playoffs.

They established themselves as one of the best offensive teams in the NBA with All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton running the show. With Siakam now spending half a season in Indiana and the Pacers continuing to establish continuity, the team should only get better this upcoming season and Toppin figures to be a key piece for the team moving forward.