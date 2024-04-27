Highlights Tyrese Haliburton's game-winning floater secured the Game 3 overtime win for the Pacers.

Khris Middleton made a pair of big shots in regulation and overtime to keep the Bucks in the game.

Bucks and Pacers exchanged haymakers down the stretch, but ultimately, Indiana stood tall in the end.

The Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks exchanged a flurry of haymakers in a thrilling Game 3 finish on Friday night. In the end, it was the Pacers who stood tall with Tyrese Haliburton coming through with the game-winning and-1 floater with 1.6 seconds remaining to give Indiana the 121-118 overtime win and the 2-1 series lead over Milwaukee.

With the game tied at 118-all, Haliburton zig-zagged through the length of the court, managed to get around the pesky defense of Patrick Beverley, and found a slight opening to make the teardrop to win the game.

After making perhaps the biggest shot of his young career, Haliburton had no doubt in his mind that he was going to take the Pacers to the finish line. And he came up big in the end.

"I just knew I was shooting the ball. I told everybody to just give me the ball, let's go win the game." - Tyrese Haliburton

Both Teams Came Up Big In The Clutch

Pacers outlast Bucks in trade of haymakers down the stretch

Haliburton's epic game-winner capped off a flurry of clutch shots from both the Pacers and the Bucks. With Damian Lillard banged up with a leg injury, Milwaukee relied on Khris Middleton to come up with the heroics.

While curling off the right wing, Middleton rose up and launched an off-balanced three-pointer with 1.4 seconds to go to tie the game at 111-all to send the game into overtime.

The exchange of big shots continued in the extra session, with Aaron Nesmith draining a clutch left corner three-pointer with 14.4 seconds to go to give the Pacers a 118-115 lead.

However, Middleton was not done with his big shot making. In a wild scramble, Lillard was able to locate Middleton at the top of the arc. The Bucks forward rose up and casually banked in the three-pointer with 6.7 seconds to go to stun the Pacers crowd.

Fortunately, the Bucks left just enough time for Haliburton to do his magic and give the final say in what was one of the most epic games in the playoffs. The Bucks had a chance to tie the game, but Middleton ran out of his own magic in the end and wound up missing the potential game-tying triple that would have sent the game into double-overtime.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: With 36 assists from Games 1 to 3 against the Bucks, Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton now has the third most assists through their first three career playoff games behind Kevin Johnson (39) and Chris Paul (37).

Khris Middleton Carried The Bucks In Game 3

With Giannis out and Dame hurt, Middleton needed to step up

Without Giannis Antetokounmpo for the third straight game and Damian Lillard getting hurt with a leg injury in the first quarter, Khris Middleton put on his cape and essentially carried the Bucks in Game 3.

Middleton erupted for a game-high 42 points on 16-of-29 shooting, which included a ton of tough shots, especially down the stretch that gave Milwaukee a fighting chance to steal Game 3 on the road.

Like many of the fans present at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle was in disbelief of the shots that Middleton was cashing in.

“I don’t even know how to describe what Middleton did in this game. Making shots out there with guys draped all over him.” - Rick Carlisle

Middleton certainly put up a valiant effort to give the short-handed and banged-up Bucks a chance. But Haliburton, who finished with his first playoff triple-double (18 points, 10 rebounds, and 16 assists) just found a way to come through for his team in the first ever playoff run of his promising career.

Tyrese Haliburton vs. Khris Middleton Category Tyrese Haliburton Khris Middleton PTS 18 42 REB 10 10 AST 16 5 FG-A 8-22 16-29

Myles Turner led the Pacers with 29 points and nine rebounds, both playoff career-highs. Indiana and Milwaukee will go at it again on Sunday for what could be another epic showdown in Game 4.