Highlights The Indiana Pacers are favored to win Game 6, and the series, despite losing Game 5.

The Milwaukee Bucks need to play with intensity to force a Game 7.

Bet on the Bucks to cover the spread and choose the over for the total points.

The 2023-24 NBA playoffs action continues this week. One of the games on tap from today’s slate features the Indiana Pacers hosting the Milwaukee Bucks.

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in Game 6 of this first-round playoff series and why.

Pacers vs. Bucks Game 6 Info When Thursday, May 2, 2024 Time 6:30 PM ET Where Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location Indianapolis, IN TV TNT, BSIN, and BSWI

Pacers vs. Bucks – How We Got Here & Betting Trends

Indiana is the heavy favorite heading into Game 6

After dropping the series opener, the Indiana Pacers won the next three games by an average of 11 points per contest to take a 3-1 series lead. But with an opportunity to close out the series, they fell flat in Game 5, losing to the Bucks by a 115-92 margin. While the Pacers placed four of their starters in double figures, no one reached the 20-point threshold.

Tyrese Haliburton led the way with 16 points and six assists on 6-for-14 shooting from the floor. Myles Turner added 13 points and five rebounds, while Pascal Siakam and Andrew Nembhard contributed 12 points apiece.

“We just didn't play with the consistent compete level we needed to. I'll take responsibility for that. I didn't have these guys ready the way they needed to be ready to play this game." -Pacers coach Rick Carlisle

Meanwhile, after falling behind by a double-digit margin early, the Bucks played some inspiring basketball the rest of the way. They outscored the Pacers 30-17 in the second quarter and 34-19 in the third period. Bobby Portis paced the Bucks' offense with 29 points, which represents his highest point total in a playoff game.

He also pulled down 10 rebounds as well. Khris Middleton — who is playing through an ankle injury — also scored 29 points on 9-for-20 shooting from the field and 4-for-7 from beyond the arc. Middleton scored at least 25 points in the third straight game. He also tallied 12 boards and five assists.

Can the Bucks bring the same kind of intensity and force a Game 7, or will the home team close out the series?

Now that we have set the stage for this Game 6 showdown, let’s examine the betting trends for both sides.

Picks for Pacers vs. Bucks Game 6

GIVEMESPORT presents our Game 6 picks with analysis

The Spread

Despite losing by a 23-point margin in Game 5, the Pacers come into Game 6 as eight-point favorites (per OddShark.com). Here is a look at how both ball clubs have fared against the spread this season.

The Bucks are 4-2 ATS in their last six games against Central Division opponents.

Milwaukee is 1-5 against the spread in its last six May games.

The Pacers are 2-5 ATS in their last seven matchups against teams in the Central division.

Indiana is 5-1 ATS in its last six May games.

Indiana has a 10-5-1 record against the spread in the 16 games it has been favored to win by eight points or more, while Milwaukee is 1-1 ATS as an underdog by eight points or more. Additionally, the Pacers have accumulated 26 wins in the 43 games they have been installed as the favorite, while the Bucks have amassed only three wins in the 14 contests in which they have been the underdog.

The Pacers are the favorites, but the Bucks should play with a sense of urgency to avoid another first-round flameout and cover the large spread here.

Prediction: Milwaukee Bucks (+8)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup opened at 203 points (per Pre-Game.com). However, according to DraftKings, the line stands at 212.5 points. Here is why going with the “over” is the smart choice.

The total has gone OVER seven times in the Bucks' last seven road games against Indiana.

seven times in the Bucks' last seven road games against Indiana. In the Pacers' last 10 games, the total has gone OVER eight times.

eight times. The total has gone OVER times in Indiana's last 11 matchups against Milwaukee.

times in Indiana's last 11 matchups against Milwaukee. The OVER total has prevailed in each of the Pacers' last six home contests.

total has prevailed in each of the Pacers' last six home contests. Additionally, the OVER total is a perfect 7-0 in Indiana's last seven home games against the Bucks.

total is a perfect 7-0 in Indiana's last seven home games against the Bucks. Indiana and Milwaukee have averaged a combined 242.3 points per contest, which is 29.8 points higher than the projected points total for this game (212.5).

The opponents of these two teams have averaged 236.6 points per contest, which is 24.1 points more than the projected total for this matchup.

Prediction: OVER 212.5 points

Player Prop Bets

Following his 29-12-5 performance in Game 5, Khris Middleton is the key player to watch for the road team. He currently has -110 odds of scoring more than 26.5 points and -110 odds of finishing with less than 26.5 points.

Here is a look at how his numbers stack up against the projected points total for this matchup.

Middleton has been averaging 16.0 points per game during the regular season and playoffs across 60 outings.

points per game during the regular season and playoffs across 60 outings. In 10 games against the Pacers this season, he has averaged 22.7 points per contest.

points per contest. During the postseason, the Bucks forward is averaging 26.8 points per game.

points per game. Middleton has played against Eastern Conference teams 45 times this season (including the playoffs). In those contests, he is averaging 16.3 points per outing.

points per outing. In 19 matchups against Central Division opponents, Middleton is averaging 18.8 points per game.

points per game. Over his last 10 outings, Middleton has averaged 20.7 points and 7.2 rebounds per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup twice during that stretch.

points and rebounds per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup twice during that stretch. Prediction: Khris Middleton OVER 26.5 points

Pacers forward Pascal Siakam scored 30-plus points in the first two games of this series but has been held under 20 points in Games 3-5. Given that fact, he is the key player to watch for the home team. He currently has -105 odds of scoring more than 22.5 points and -115 odds of finishing with less than 22.5 points.

Do Siakam's numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

During the regular season and playoffs, Siakam has been averaging 21.8 points per game across 85 appearances.

points per game across 85 appearances. In seven games against the Bucks this season, he has averaged 21.7 points per contest.

points per contest. During the postseason, Indiana's big man is averaging 23.0 points per game.

points per game. Siakam has played against Eastern Conference teams 53 times this season (including the playoffs). In those contests, he is averaging 22.3 points per outing.

points per outing. In 20 matchups against Central Division opponents, he is averaging 22.5 points per game.

points per game. Over his last 10 outings, Siakam has averaged 21.7 points and 8.0 rebounds per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup three times during that stretch.

points and rebounds per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup three times during that stretch. Prediction: Pascal Siakam OVER 22.5 points

Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks Final Picks

The Spread: Milwaukee Bucks (+8) OddShark

Milwaukee Bucks (+8) OddShark Over/Under: OVER 212.5 points (DraftKings)

OVER 212.5 points (DraftKings) Player Prop Bet #1: Khris Middleton OVER 26.5 points

Khris Middleton OVER 26.5 points Player Prop Bet #2: Pascal Siakam OVER 22.5 points