Highlights The Indiana Pacers are heading to the playoffs after a rout over the Hawks and Orlando's triumph over the Bucks.

Previous tension between teams during the In-Season Tournament and Antetokounmpo's career night may lead to an uber-aggressive series.

Key points to watch for both teams in a potential first-round classic and a budding rivalry.

The Indiana Pacers and the Milwaukee Bucks are heading into the 2024 NBA Playoffs on completely opposite notes following their final games of the regular season. For Indiana, they are coming in feeling amazing after their brutal beatdown of the Atlanta Hawks in a home win.

Pacers Offense Rankings - 2023-24 Category Stat Rank OFFRTG 120.5 #2 AST/TO 2.38 #1 EFG% 57.8% #1 TS% 60.6% #3

For Milwaukee, things went just a bit differently. In their final game of the regular season, they had to face the young and defensively gifted Orlando Magic at the Kia Center. Of course, the Bucks entered this game and may enter the playoffs with no Giannis Antetokounmpo. While he is unlikely to play in game one, he might join the Bucks midway into the series.

In a season where it seems that Damian Lillard and Antetokounmpo switch between who will be healthy and who won't be every game, Lillard had to go it alone once again and try to lift the Bucks past the Magic to remain as the #2 seed in the East.

So, here we are, an all-around juggernaut limping into the post-season (no pun intended) meeting a super-human offense, the likes of which Dr. James Naismith couldn't have dreamed of when he hung the first peach basket. The Indiana Pacers won the season series against Milwaukee three games to one in the regular season, giving them another reason to feel confident heading into the postseason.

The Inaugural In-Season Tournament Also Marked the Start of a Rivalry

Battling for a chance at the NBA Cup, the Pacers and Bucks fought until the final buzzer

The surprising beef between Milwaukee and Indiana began in a game that no one thought would be as 'high stakes' as it was cracked up to be. The introduction of the In-Season Tournament was a great idea to some, and a terrible idea to many, but one thing was for sure: everyone had an opinion.

Many talking heads wondered if the players would even care that much about a little trophy thing. What was it called again, a 'cup?' Well, they were wrong. Most players loved the idea of a one-game elimination tournament that would bring a March Madness feeling to the NBA.

Two of the most competitive teams in the tournament were the two that this is all centered on. On December 7, 2023, it seemed as though it was an unstoppable force meeting an immovable object when the Bucks and Pacers went head-to-head for a chance to win the first-ever NBA Cup. Both teams entered this game undefeated in In-Season Tournament play, and their efforts showed why.

From the beginning, you could tell these teams felt like it was a playoff atmosphere. Antetokounmpo was searching for contact every time he drove, ramming into the chest of Myles Turner for a few acrobatic dunks. Turner was able to get him back with a ferocious dunk on the other end. Damian Lillard would make a three-pointer, then All-Star Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton would respond with one right back.

In a game that went down to the wire, the Pacers controlled the ball, leading by five points with less than a minute remaining. Haliburton would drive left, step back behind the three-point line on the left wing, and knock down a long ball over the outstretched arm of Brook Lopez to take an eight-point lead. The Pacers would go on to win the game as Haliburton's 27 points and 15 assists with zero turnovers was too much for Milwaukee.

Of course, this is where it all went downhill. After Haliburton drilled the shot, he turned around and mocked Lillard with his patented, "Dame Time," celebration in which he points to his wrist to signify it's his time. Lillard was asked by the media about Haliburton's actions, and he took Haliburton stealing his celebration on the chin.

"...when you dish it out, you've got to be willing to take it...I can't be mad when someone else does it." -Damian Lillard

This response was on brand for Lillard who shook hands and hugged Haliburton post-game, but this moment didn't bring the two teams closer by any means.

Bucks Keys to Success

Assuming Antetokounmpo returns, how can Milwaukee stop Indiana's Run-and-Gun offense?

There's one cog in Indiana's machine that Milwaukee has to slow down or take out of the game completely to have a fighter's chance at a second-round berth. This, of course, is Tyrese Haliburton. Haliburton has proven to be one of the best playmakers in the entire association, constantly setting up his teammates and putting them in great positions for success. Haliburton's attack is so difficult to guard but especially tasking for the Bucks' defense.

Haliburton's Offensive Prowess 2023-24 Statistics AST 10.9 AST% 44.9% Season-high AST 23 EFG% 57% TS% 60.5%

If the Bucks want to have any chance at slowing down Haliburton, they have to either turn him into a scorer or slow him down in the pick-and-roll. Haliburton has unparalleled court vision and notices his teammates cutting to the basket or racing down the court in transition and is able to give them a pinpoint pass to make finishing look easy.

Haliburton is so dangerous in the pick-and-roll, though, because of his budding star center, Myles Turner. Turner is a 2x NBA blocks champion who can either stretch all the way out to the three-point line and shoot it at a 35.8 percent clip, or throw down an athletic poster dunk. Turner's ability to either stretch the floor or dive to the basket is something the Bucks simply do not have the personnel for.

If there's one thing that the Bucks always rely on, it's Brook Lopez's drop coverage against any and everybody. In this case, we saw in the In-Season Tournament game just how dangerous Haliburton can be while attacking Lopez in deep drop coverage. More often than not, Haliburton would see Lopez falling all the way back to the basket coming off the pick-and-roll, and pulling up for a wide-open floater.

What Lopez will have to do is come out toward the level of the screen and feign a contest when Haliburton thinks he has enough room to shoot. This is something that 3x NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert has done for years. When Gobert is in a drop, he'll make the attacking ball-handler off the pick-and-roll think he's falling all the way back to the basket, only for him to surprisingly get a hand up for a contest when the offensive player thinks he has a wide-open shot.

Just the assumption of Gobert playing a deep drop convinces players that they have open looks, when in reality, Gobert, or Brook Lopez in this case, is just an outstretched arm away from a rejection. Letting Lopez feign a drop back to the basket can work on some possessions, but it's not something that Haliburton will bite on every single time.

Otherwise, the Bucks can also choose to let Haliburton take over the complete scoring load for the Pacers. Haliburton is very skilled off the dribble and with creating offense for himself, but their best bet is to try to force him to be the hero for the duration of the series. Although this might be the best option in theory, it doesn't help Milwaukee that Haliburton's matchup is the defensively inept Damian Lillard.

For the past several years, the advanced stats would tell you that Lillard is one of the worst defenders in the entire league, though he has slightly improved this year. Lillard's regular season Defensive Rating sits at 117.8, while the league average is 116.2. This is all to say that if the Bucks are forced to use Lillard as their first line of defense, the series might be over before it begins.

Pacers Keys to Success

Indiana could prove to be a worthy opponent to the top brass in the East

Simply enough, the Pacers have the ability to run the Bucks out of the gym. The team that was second in the NBA in pace and led in assists will surely be looking to execute a game plan that involves forcing turnovers and getting out and running off of missed and made shots to catch the defense off-guard.

While Haliburton will be the leading man in this effort, former All-Star forward Pascal Siakam needs to make a huge impact in this series on both ends. Since his arrival in Indiana after the Pacers trade with the Toronto Raptors, Siakam has made one of the best offenses of all time even better.

Though his impact is solely focused on offense, like most of the Pacers core, Siakam will more often than not be tasked with guarding Antetokounmpo, which is a tall order for even the league's strongest of front-court players. Siakam will have to impact this series by spacing out to the three-point line or stepping in for mid-range shots. He won't get the same looks he's been used to while playing with Haliburton and the Pacers because Antetokounmpo is always lurking close behind for a potential denial.

Siakam is such an integral piece of this Pacers unit because the connection with Haliburton puts him in the best possible places to finish layups and catch-and-shoot jumpers. According to numbers provided by nba.com's advanced stats, the Pacers run-and-gun offense is more successful the quicker they get a shot up. As an individual, it is proven statistically that Siakam's shooting percentages dramatically improve the earlier he releases the ball into the shot clock.

Pascal Siakam with Time Left on the Shot Clock Shot Clock Range EFG% 24-22 seconds 77.8% 22-18 seconds 69.6% 18-15 seconds 69.4% 15-7 seconds 57.0%

This is also the case for his numbers when he takes shots after a certain number of dribbles. Of course, while he's receiving full-court passes from Haliburton as he runs behind the defense, Siakam's zero dribble Effective Field Goal percentage is a blistering 76.1 percent One would deduce that these looks are at the basket off of slick feeds from his All-Star point guard.

As the Pacers and Bucks get ready to go toe-to-toe for at least four games, there are a couple of things to look forward to. First, these two teams will be as aggressive as ever. If their In-Season Tournament game says anything, it's that both team's front-court bruisers were driving into each other with reckless abandon even though there was no feud just yet between the clubs. Now, imagine how they'll treat this series now that they have a history.

Game 1 of Pacers-Bucks will tip off on Sunday, April 21, from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. The start time and national broadcast provider are yet to be determined.

All statistics courtesy of nba.com Advanced Stats, statmuse.com, and basketball-reference.com