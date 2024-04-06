This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Highlights Tyrese Haliburton's arrival from Sacramento has sparked a winning revolution in Indiana Pacers, making him a standout player for the team.

Haliburton broke a franchise record for assists in a season, proving himself as a valuable asset for the Pacers both on and off the court.

Pacers' coach Rick Carlisle praised Haliburton for his winning attitude and elite passing skills, highlighting his importance to the team's success.

The Indiana Pacers' turnaround over the last two seasons has been one of the best stories in the NBA, and a talented young guard is to thank for reigniting the winning spark in the Home of Basketball.

Since his arrival from the Sacramento Kings in January 2022, Tyrese Haliburton has led the revolution on the court in Indiana, giving the franchise its first veritable superstar since Paul George.

The two-time All-Star has had an inconsistent fifth season in the league, but it hasn't kept him from making history for the Pacers, as he did when he broke the franchise record for assists in a single season on Friday, previously set by Mark Jackson at 713.

Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle had plenty of praise for Haliburton following his team's 126-112 triumph over the Oklahoma City Thunder at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

"Tyrese Haliburton is defined by winning, not by scoring. He was patient, he was disciplined. He's going to shatter that record even more next year."

Haliburton did not have his best scoring game, but the playmaker made sure to keep the offense running with his elite passing ability, racking up a team-high 11 assists. Pascal Siakam led Indiana's scoring effort on Friday, putting up 21 points on an efficient 8-for-10 from the field.

Haliburton Is a Dominant Offensive Force

Leads NBA in assists per game (11.0)

Haliburton has emerged as one of the most exciting and impactful offensive players in the NBA over the last two seasons, displaying a knack for finding open teammates — and sinking open shots — with efficiency and regularity, while spearheading the league's top offense.

The 24-year-old is averaging 20.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 11.0 assists per game, while shooting 47.6 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from beyond the arc.

Tyrese Haliburton - 2023-24 Passing Stats Category Average Assists 11.0 Passes Made 70.4 Potential Assists 18.0 Assists Points Created 28.5

Haliburton's contributions have taken a hit in the second half of the season, however, as the point guard has seen his points per game drop from 21.8 before the All-Star Game, to just 17.1 in the weeks since. His field goal percentage has fallen from 49.2 to 44.0 over that span, with his three-point shooting taking a significant hit — he's sinking only 30.1 percent of his attempts from deep since the break.

Much of Haliburton's dip in form has been attributed to a hamstring injury he suffered in January, which kept him out of the lineup for a dozen games. The Pacers have not been the same since, going 23-19 since their leader initially went down with the ailment.