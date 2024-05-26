Highlights Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle defended the decision not to call timeout late in Game 3 & trusted his players' basketball IQ.

Andrew Nembhard's performance throughout Game 3 was also likely a part of Carlisle's trust in the clutch moment.

Carlisle's previous decision to trust Nembhard in clutch paid off in a series-saving shot against the New York Knicks.

In the waning moments of Game 3 between the Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics, Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard found himself up against four Celtics defenders in transition while being pressed by Jrue Holiday. But instead of calling timeout and regrouping, Pacers coach Rick Carlisle opted for the alternate route.

Nembhard was stripped cleanly by Holiday to all but secure a Celtics victory, and now Carlisle is under fire for his decision.

In his post-game presser, Carlisle defended the decision by pointing to trust in his players to make the right basketball play.

"I trust our players to be able to create a better shot than call a timeout [and] have [the Celtics] set their defense...It's more of a 'play basketball' type of situation, and we've done well this year trusting our players." -Rick Carlisle

The crucial possession in question began with a missed Jayson Tatum layup, which Nembhard snagged off the glass before racing up the court. As Nembhard crossed the half-court line, 6.8 seconds remained in regulation, and he was guarded closely by Holiday.

Time was of the essence, but the Pacers did not have numbers. Three Celtics beyond Holiday had already sprinted back on defense and had recovered inside the arc. Jaylen Brown and Al Horford were in help position within a few feet of the Nembhard-Holiday matchup, and Derrick White was patrolling the paint.

Nembhard had no other Pacers to pass to. In fact, Aaron Nesmith was the only Pacer to cross half-court by the time Nembhard went into his attack dribble towards the basket, which resulted in the Holiday steal.

Nembhard's Monster Performance vs. Celtics in Game 3

Nembhard stepped up for the Pacers in Tyrese Haliburton's absence

Looking back on the play, Carlisle may regret not calling timeout, despite what he told the media after Game 3.

On the other hand, in Carlisle's defense, Nembhard was on an absolute heater all night long, exploding for 32 points and nine assists on 12-of-21 shooting from the field. Nembhard not only played the best NBA game of his life but was the best player on the floor in Game 3 for Indiana. If anyone was going to turn a 1-on-4 transition situation into magic, it was Nembhard.

Furthermore, Nembhard has already proven in the 2024 NBA Playoffs that he is unafraid of the moment and capable of hitting a clutch shot in crunch time with the odds stacked against him.

In Game 3 of the Pacers' Eastern Conference Semifinal versus the New York Knicks, Nembhard hit an iconic 30-foot three-pointer to seal the game and rescue Indiana from a 3-0 deficit in the series. In the moments before Nembhard's dagger three against New York, the game was tied 106-106, and there were less than 20 seconds left as he operated beyond the arc against Jalen Brunson.

As Nembhard was pressured by Brunson away from the basket, and with the shot clock close to expiring, many would have argued at the moment that Carlisle should have called timeout.

Carlisle did not call timeout, which ended up being a genius decision since it allowed Nembhard to make the biggest play of the series for the Pacers, completely turning the tables on the Knicks.

When Indiana looks back on its seven-game series victory over the Knicks, Nembhard's shot will always be seen as the series' saving grace. The shot was also a shining example supporting Carlisle's argument that the Pacers have "done well this year trusting our players."