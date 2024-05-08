Highlights Despite a decline in his playoff stats, Tyrese Haliburton wants to play better in Game 2.

Haliburton's performance may be impacted by a lingering back spasm injury.

The Pacers will need Haliburton to return to form if they wish to continue their playoff success.

Tyrese Haliburton has been the main man for the Indiana Pacers this season, but he did not perform up to his role in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. In that game against the New York Knicks, Haliburton put up only six points while taking only six shots, his second-lowest this season.

His subpar performance in the game, which the Pacers lost by a score of 121-117, sparked concern over Haliburton possibly possessing an injury. He is listed as questionable for Game 2 due to back spasms, and coach Rick Carlisle indicated that those spasms could be affecting his level of play.

“At this time of year everybody's got something going and he's working at it, doing everything he can to keep himself feeling as good as possible. I’m confident he'll play, but it's a concern.”

Adjusting to a New Role

While Haliburton only recorded six points on six shots, he stated after the game that it was due to him attempting to take on more of a playmaker role, possibly due to a lingering injury. He did record eight assists and four steals in Game 1, but that did not make enough of an impact.

“I erred on the side of playmaking…and that wasn't the right decision for me. I still got to be who I am, but yeah, I'll just be better tomorrow.” — Tyrese Haliburton

Haliburton has dealt with back issues on and off since high school, but they have apparently begun to pop up again at an inopportune time. The Pacers do possess one of the game’s deepest benches, which scored 46 points in Game 1 alone (as opposed to the Knicks’ three). But the reality is that if the Pacers want to win this series, they will need prime Haliburton.

Haliburton’s Numbers Are Down

Haliburton’s stats are down in the playoffs from the regular season

This year marks Haliburton’s first taste at the postseason, a fitting conclusion to what has been a phenomenal breakout season. In the regular season, Haliburton averaged 20.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 10.9 assists per game, while shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from the three point range.

Tyrese Haliburton – 2023-24 Splits Category Regular Season Playoffs PPG 20.1 14.6 RPG 3.9 9.3 APG 10.9 9.1 FG% 47.7 42.9 3PT% 36.4 30.5

But in this year’s postseason thus far, those averages have dropped to 14.6 points and 9.1 assists. His rebounds have actually gone up to 9.3, most likely due to his taking on the playmaker role. His shooting, though, has dropped significantly to 42.9 percent from the field and 30.5 percent from the three-point range.

“[This] is everything I've ever asked for. I've always wanted to play in the playoffs. The world ain't ending. We lost one game. I understand that we have an opportunity to get another one tomorrow and go home 1-1, so I'm not hitting a panic button or alarm or anything.” — Tyrese Haliburton

Despite being listed as questionable on the injury report for Game 2, Haliburton expressed his intention to play. On 13 separate occasions, Haliburton told the media he would “be better” in Game 2. Whether or not his injury persists will play a huge part in that, and the Pacers' success in this series.