Highlights The Pacers shot a record 67.1% from the field, highest in NBA playoff history.

Six Pacers scored in double-digits, advancing to the East Finals.

The Knicks bowed out of the playoffs, despite competing hard and preparing for the offseason.

When a team's shots are falling, no matter what opposing defenses throw at them, there is almost nothing that can be done to stop it.

The Indiana Pacers enjoyed the fortune of having a hot shooting display against the New York Knicks in Game 7 of the East Semis. With a spot in the East Finals at stake, the Pacers took care of business to put away the Knicks for good.

What makes their shooting performance eye-popping is that they broke an NBA playoff record to prevail on the road throughout Sunday afternoon.

Unprecedented Shot-Making

Shot A Record-Setting 67.1 Percent From The Field

Heading into Game 7, the home team won every game. The Knicks, even while undermanned, have proved themselves to still be dangerous on both sides of the court on top of their passionate Madison Square Garden crowd getting into opponents' heads. The Pacers made sure this wasn't the case in the first quarter.

Pascal Siakam delivered the first blow, making his first five shots to have 11 points. Tyrese Haliburton followed suit, scoring 14 points to have Indiana up 39-27 after the opening period.

Indiana then emphasized a lot of ball movement, seeing a lot of players have scoring opportunities as no one scored in double-digits throughout the second quarter. They shot 13-of-17 from the field throughout the quarter.

When halftime arrived, the Pacers were shooting 76.3 percent from the field and 66.7 percent from beyond the arc. This was in stark contrast to the Knicks, who only made 46.5 percent of their overall attempts and 28.6 percent of their tries from downtown.

The Knicks tried to make a rally, getting to within single-digits, but Indiana refused to relinquish their lead. Aaron Nesmith became the next attacker against the Knicks' defense, making all five of his shots in the third quarter as New York's offense weakened with the loss of leading scorer Jalen Brunson due to a fractured hand.

Even though Donte DiVincenzo made the effort to keep the game relatively close with 39 points, including a franchise playoff record nine three-pointers, New York could no longer keep up with Indiana's potent offense as they bowed out of the postseason in a 130-109 loss.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Donte DiVincenzo's nine made three-pointers is a record for a Game 7 in the NBA Playoffs.

By game's end, the Pacers shot 67.1 percent from the field and 54.2 percent from deep. According to StatMuse, it's the highest field-goal percentage a team has had in a playoff game in NBA history.

Six players scored in double-digits for the Pacers, three of them having 20 or more points. Haliburton had 26 points, six assists, and four rebounds on 10-of-17 shooting from the field and 6-of-12 from three.

Siakam and Andrew Nembhard put up 20 points each, Nesmith made all eight of his shot attempts for 19 points, Myles Turner finished with 17 points and four blocks, while TJ McConnell provided 12 points off the bench.

What's Next for Both Teams

Pacers Advance to East Finals; Knicks Prepare for Offseason

The series win marks a huge accomplishment for the Pacers, returning to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2014. That year saw Indiana, led by Paul George, David West, Lance Stephenson, and Roy Hibbert, take the reigning champs Miami to six games before seeing their season come to a close.

As for New York, they fought until the very end. Even with the injuries that came their way, they still put themselves in position to almost return to the East Finals for the first time since 2000. With an offseason to recover and retool their roster, the Knicks will be a team to be feared depending on what they do in the summer.

The Pacers will get ready for Game 1 against Boston at TD Garden on May 21 at 7 p.m. EST.