Highlights Pacers have the highest offensive rating in NBA history, excelling at punishing defense and three-point shooting.

Tyrese Haliburton is a breakout star, averaging 12.5 assists per game and facilitating a deadly offense.

Pascal Siakam adds scoring threat and versatility to the team, making the Pacers more flexible and dangerous.

On January 17, 2024, the Indiana Pacers officially entered win-now mode when they finalized a deal to acquire forward Pascal Siakam from the Toronto Raptors in exchange for Bruce Brown, Jordan Nwora, and three first-round picks. They’re currently the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a record of 23-17, but they’re better than their record indicates.

The team already showed glimpses of championship potential when they defeated both the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks, the top two seeds in the Eastern Conference, to advance to the In Season Tournament Finals. Now that they’ve added another star, what’s the ceiling for this young team?

Pacers boast best offense in NBA history

Highest offensive rating by a team in a season (122.1)

The Pacers are on track to have the highest offensive rating of any team in NBA history. They’re exceptionally fast and excel at punishing miscommunications on defense. They’re a great three-point shooting team and have players that move really well off the ball.

This allows their breakout star, Tyrese Haliburton, to facilitate such a deadly offense. He has great court vision and the open space allows him to gut teams with accurate bullet-passes. He’s currently averaging 12.5 assists per game off of 20.8 potential assists and is generating 32.3 points per game from assists alone.

Pacers Percentages With Haliburton On/Off the Floor Players 2PT% with Haliburton On 2PT% with Haliburton Off 3PT% with Haliburton On 3PT% with Haliburton Off Myles Turner 63.9 60.0 35.5 23.3 Andrew Nembhard 62.8 51.0 42.9 27.0 Bennedict Mathurin 53.0 49.4 37.7 37.7

The combination of Haliburton’s passing alongside the plethora of off-ball movement and screening makes it difficult for opposing defenses to react quickly in half-court sets. They’re so good in transition as well, evidenced by their league-leading points generated from transition baskets. They like to inbound the ball fast and sprint to the basket, taking advantage of defenses that are still trying to set up.

This Pacers team plays so well off of one another and their skill sets are extremely complementary. Their main center, Myles Turner, is a threat from beyond the arc. Whenever Haliburton and Turner run the pick and roll, opposing defenses have to be cognizant about running drop coverages to limit Haliburton’s space, or they risk giving up a Turner three.

Likewise, Turner is a great roll man, and with enough space, he can easily get to the rim. He’s scoring the fourth most points from pick-and-roll situations as the roll man this season.

Although the Pacers are solid inside, they're still no less dangerous from the perimeter. Aaron Nesmith is the fourth-best three-point shooter (46.6 percent) in the league, while Obi Toppin is knocking down 42.1 percent of his threes. Buddy Hield and Benedict Mathurin are also capable scorers that can punish lazy defenses with their slashing or outside shooting.

Siakam can help make a historic offense even better

2023-24 stats: 22.2 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 4.9 APG

While the Pacers' offense is historical, it’s also not unstoppable, at least some nights. One of the biggest problems with the roster is the lack of a consistent go-to secondary shot creator. Compared to some of the other top offenses in the league, the Pacers don’t have a second player that they can rely on to create their own offense when the game slows down.

The Boston Celtics have Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the Milwaukee Bucks have Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, the Los Angeles Clippers have Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and James Harden.

The Pacers only have Haliburton. While Turner, Hield, and Mathurin are all capable of having great scoring nights, they’re not consistent enough to take the load off of Haliburton on a nightly basis. Indiana struggles whenever their role players are having off nights, leading to possessions where Haliburton has to force up contested shots.

This is where the addition of Siakam changes everything. Teams can no longer reliably blitz Haliburton with double teams. He now has a legitimate all-star scoring threat who can take advantage of receiving the ball in a four versus three situation. Teams are going to have to give Haliburton more breathing room or else Siakam can attack with the defender disadvantage.

Likewise, Siakam has also been the recipient of many double teams as the primary scoring threat for the Raptors over the last couple of years. Now that he’s playing alongside someone who can consistently draw multiple defenders, he’ll have a much easier time getting his shot.

Although the addition of Siakam gives the Pacers a defacto second option that can generate his own shot, he’s more than just an isolation scorer. He’s also a great cutter and a slashing threat.

The open space is going to allow him to get to the rim with ease. With Turner being a capable stretch-five, Siakam can also take on defenders one on one without the threat of defenses collapsing. In the case that the opposing defense does collapse, he’s also a good passer and can kick it out to the three-point shooting threats on the team.

Pascal Siakam – 2023–24 Drives Stats Categories Stats Drives Per Game 11.7 Field Goal % 48.8 Passes 4.7 Pass % 40.4 Assists 1.4

Siakam and the Pacers' offense are a match made in heaven. He's going to thrive in the team's fast-paced system and is going to take advantage of all the available open space. Likewise, Haliburton now has someone who can draw pressure off of him, and he's going to be able to find even more passing opportunities.

The addition also makes the Pacers more flexible as a team. They can run a small-ball lineup with Siakam at the five which would be a matchup nightmare for slower bigs, or they can go big without sacrificing any spacing. The Pacers made a statement with this trade, and it's going to be exciting to watch how Siakam contributes to the best offense in NBA history.