Highlights Pacers grabbed Game 3 after dropping to a 2-0 hole against the Knicks and now look to send the series back to New York tied at 2-2.

The Knicks at +6.5 and the over on total pionts are two solid plays on Sunday.

Donte DiVincenzo and Tyrese Haliburton are among the favorite player props.

The 2023-24 NBA playoff second-round action continues this week. One of the games from today's slate features the Indiana Pacers hosting the New York Knicks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in Game 4 of this playoff series and why.

Pacers vs. Knicks Game 4 Info When Sun. May 12 Where Gainbridge Fieldhouse Time 3:30 PM EST Location Indianapolis, IN TV ESPN

Pacers vs. Knicks – How We Got Here & Betting Trends

Indiana is the favorite heading into Game 4

After playing well enough to steal either one of the first two games in New York, the Pacers were bound to win in this intense series. In Game 3, they finally broke through with a 111-106 win. Tyrese Haliburton scored a team-high 35 points, seven assists, and four boards. He connected on 14 of his 26 attempts from the field.

After a poor showing in Game 2 (scoring a combined 20 points on 10-for-29 shooting), Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner returned to form in Game 3. Siakam finished with 26 points and seven rebounds. Myles Turner contributed 21 points and 10 rebounds for a Pacers squad that has won nine straight games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Will that trend continue when these teams clash in Game 4?

Like the Pacers in Games 1 and 2, the Knicks were right there until the end but ultimately came up short. Donte DiVincenzo paced the team's offense with 35 points, on 12-for-26 shooting overall and an impressive 7-for-11 from the 3-point line.

Jalen Brunson has been nursing a foot injury over the past couple of games. While he did manage to produce 26 points, he shot just 10-for-26 from the field and appeared to be somewhat hampered by the injury. Although New York had multiple players missing from its rotation, that was not the primary reason why they were on the wrong end of a 111-106 decision.

After going up by nine points with less than 10 minutes left to play in regulation, the road team put up just eight points the rest of the way. In a series featuring stretches where points are difficult to come by, neither team can afford such dry spells in the waning moments of these games. Based on what we have seen thus far, the outcome of Game 4 will be determined by which team makes the most plays down the stretch.

Now that the preliminary stuff is over, it's time to examine the betting trends for both teams.

Pacers vs. Knicks Picks

GIVEMESPORT presents our picks with analysis

The Spread

Following their 111-106 win in Game 3, the Pacers head into Game 4 as a 5.5-point favorite in Game 4 (per BleacherNation.com). Here is a look at how both teams have fared against the spread this season.

The Knicks have covered the spread four times in their last six contests.

New York is 6-1 against the spread in its last seven road games.

The Knicks have covered the spread five times in their last six May contests.

The Pacers have an against-the-spread record of 7-3 across their last 10 outings.

In their last six contests, Indiana is 2-4 against the spread when playing as the favorite.

Prediction: New York Knicks (+5.5)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup opened at 218.5 points, but the line total has dipped to 217 points (per Pre-Game.com). Here is why going with the “over” is the smart choice.

The total has gone OVER in 80 percent of the Knicks’ last 20 outings (16-4).

in 80 percent of the Knicks’ last 20 outings (16-4). The OVER total in New York’s last five outings against teams in the Eastern Conference is 4-1.

total in New York’s last five outings against teams in the Eastern Conference is 4-1. In the Knicks’ last six matchups against Eastern Conference teams, the OVER total has prevailed five times.

total has prevailed five times. The total has gone OVER 11 times in the Pacers’ last 14 games.

11 times in the Pacers’ last 14 games. In its last nine matchups against New York, the OVER total is 6-3.

Player Prop Bets

On the heels of his 35-point explosion in Game 3, DiVincenzo is the key player to watch in this matchup. He currently has -102 odds of scoring more than 23.5 points and -118 odds of finishing with less than 23.5 points.

Here is a look at how his numbers stack up against the projected points total for this matchup.

He is 15.8 points per contest during the regular season and playoffs.

points per contest during the regular season and playoffs. DiVincenzo has played against the Pacers six times this season. He has averaged 26.7 points per contest.

points per contest. During the playoffs, he is averaging 17.8 points per outing.

points per outing. In 60 games against teams in the Eastern Conference (including the playoffs), DiVincenzo is averaging 15.6 points per outing.

points per outing. The Knicks’ shooting guard has played against Central Division teams 21 times this season. He averages 18.9 points per outing.

points per outing. Over his last 10 outings, DiVincenzo has averaged 18.5 points and 3.9 rebounds per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup four times during that stretch.

points and rebounds per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup four times during that stretch. Prediction: Donte DiVincenzo OVER 23.5 points

Following his second straight 30-plus point performance, Haliburton is the key player to watch for the home team. He currently has +102 odds of scoring more than 21.5 points and -122 odds of finishing with less than 21.5 points.

Do his numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

During the regular season and playoffs, he is averaging 20.8 points per game in 77 appearances.

points per game in 77 appearances. Haliburton has averaged 22.3 points per contest in six games against the Knicks this season (including the playoffs).

points per contest in six games against the Knicks this season (including the playoffs). During the postseason, he is averaging 19.0 points per outing.

points per outing. Haliburton has played against Eastern Conference teams 56 times this season. In those contests, he is averaging 21.0 points per outing.

points per outing. In 19 matchups against Atlantic Division opponents, the Pacers’ point guard is averaging 21.7 points per game.

points per game. Over his last 10 outings, Haliburton has averaged 18.3 points and 9.3 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup three times during that stretch.

points and assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup three times during that stretch. Prediction: Tyrese Haliburton OVER 21.5 points

Pacers vs. Knicks Final Picks

The Spread: New York Knicks (+5.5) Bleacher Nation

New York Knicks (+5.5) Bleacher Nation Over/Under: OVER 217 points (Pre-Game.com)

OVER 217 points (Pre-Game.com) Player Prop Bet #1: Donte DiVincenzo OVER 23.5 points

Donte DiVincenzo OVER 23.5 points Player Prop Bet #2: Tyrese Haliburton OVER 21.5 points