Highlights The Pacers are favorites in Game 3 despite trailing 0-2 against the Knicks.

Jalen Brunson's leadership and performance have propelled the Knicks to victory.

Betting trends predict Pacers to cover the spread, and the game to go over 221.5 points.

The 2023-24 NBA playoff second-round action continues this week. One of the games from today's slate features the Indiana Pacers hosting the New York Knicks in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in Game 3 of this playoff series and why.

Pacers vs. Knicks Game 3 Info When Fri. May 10 Where Gainbridge Fieldhouse Time 7:00 PM EST Location Indianapolis, IN TV ESPN

Pacers vs. Knicks – How We Got Here & Betting Trends

Indiana is the favorite heading into Game 3

The Pacers ousted the third-seeded Milwaukee Bucks 4-2 in the first round of the playoffs. But the first two games against the New York Knicks have been problematic, to say the least. They dropped the series opener 121-117. In Game 2, they were defeated 130-121 and will head home down 0-2.

Tyrese Haliburton -- who had just six points in Game 1 -- led Indiana with 34 points, nine assists, six rebounds, and three steals.

"I just felt like we took advantage of what was given. Obviously, watching the Game 1 film, it has obviously been sitting with us that we gotta be better of getting downhill and getting more paint attacks." -Tyrese Haliburton

While Haliburton had a nice bounce-back game, the frontcourt duo of Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner did not play as well. They shot a combined 10-for-29 from the field and 0-for-5 from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, it is no secret why the Knicks have come out on top in the first two games of this series. Coming into Game 2, Jalen Brunson had scored 40-plus points in four consecutive games. Yep, that streak came to an end, but he still scored a team-high 29 points on 11-for-18 shooting from the field and 3-for-6 from distance. He also tallied five assists and three steals.

Brunson left the game during the second quarter with a foot injury but returned in the second half, scoring 24 of his 29 points in the final 24 minutes of action.

In addition to Brunson's production, the Knicks received solid performances from several other players. OG Anunoby and Donte DiVincenzo scored 28 points each, and Josh Hart added 19 points, 15 boards, and seven assists for a Knicks team that shot 57 percent from the field while connecting on 14 of its 30 attempts from the 3-point line (46.7 percent).

For now, the Knicks have control of the series. However, not all the news is good about their Game 2 win. It is being reported that Anunoby is out for Game 3 and may not be able to suit up for Game 4 as well. Additionally, Brunson's status is questionable for Game 3.

Now that we have gotten the preliminary stuff out of the way, it's time to take a look at the betting trends for both teams.

Pacers vs. Knicks Picks

The Spread

Despite dropping both road games, the Indiana Pacers are seven-point favorites going into Game 3 (per BleacherNation.com). Here is a look at how both ball clubs have fared against the spread this season.

The Knicks are 2-4 ATS in their last six games against Indiana.

New York is 4-1 ATS in its last five May games.

The Pacers are 4-2 ATS in their last six matchups against Atlantic Division opponents.

In its last nine May games, Indiana is 7-2 against the spread.

The Pacers have been favored by seven points or more 19 times this season. Their ATS record in those contests is 11-8-1. Conversely, the Knicks are 0-3 against the spread when they have been an underdog of seven points or more.

Prediction: Indiana Pacers (-7)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup opened at 225 points, but the line has moved to 221.5 points (per Pre-Game.com). Here is why going with the “over” is the smart choice.

The total has gone OVER 17 times in the Knicks' last 20 outings.

17 times in the Knicks' last 20 outings. The OVER total is 10-2 in New York's last 12 road games.

total is 10-2 in New York's last 12 road games. In the Knicks' last 13 matchups against Eastern Conference teams, the OVER total prevailed 11 times.

total prevailed 11 times. The total has gone OVER six times in the Pacers' last eight games against New York.

six times in the Pacers' last eight games against New York. The OVER total is a perfect 7-0 in the last seven matchups between these teams.

total is a perfect 7-0 in the last seven matchups between these teams. Prediction: OVER 221.5 points

Player Prop Bets

Although his string of 40-point games recently ended, following his team-high 29 points in Game 2, Brunson is the key player to watch for New York. He currently has -115 odds of scoring more than 35.5 points and -105 odds of finishing with less than 35.5 points (via DraftKings).

Here is a look at how his numbers stack up against the projected points total for this matchup.

Brunson is averaging 29.4 points per contest during the regular season and playoffs.

points per contest during the regular season and playoffs. In five games against the Pacers this season, Brunson has averaged 35.8 points per contest.

points per contest. During the postseason, he is averaging 35.6 points per outing.

points per outing. Brunson has played against Eastern Conference teams 58 times this season (including the playoffs). In those contests, he is averaging 29.6 points per outing.

points per outing. In 20 matchups against Central Division opponents, the All-Star guard is averaging 33.2 points per game.

points per game. Over his last 10 outings, Brunson has averaged 35.5 points and 8.3 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup six times during that stretch.

points and assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup six times during that stretch. Prediction: Jalen Brunson OVER 35.5 points

Following his 34-point outburst in Game 2, Haliburton is the key player to watch for the home team. He currently has -108 odds of scoring more than 19.5 points and -112 odds of finishing with less than 19.5 points.

Do his numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

During the regular season and playoffs, he is averaging 19.8 points per game in 77 appearances.

points per game in 77 appearances. Haliburton has averaged 19.8 points per contest in five games against the Knicks this season (including the playoffs).

points per contest in five games against the Knicks this season (including the playoffs). During the postseason, he is averaging 17.0 points per outing.

points per outing. Haliburton has played against Eastern Conference teams 55 times this season. In those contests, he is averaging 20.8 points per outing.

points per outing. In 18 matchups against Central Division opponents, the Pacers’ do-it-all point guard is averaging 21.0 points per game.

points per game. Over his last 10 outings, Haliburton has averaged 16.7 points and 9.8 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup twice during that stretch.

points and assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup twice during that stretch. Prediction: Tyrese Haliburton OVER 19.5 points

Pacers vs. Knicks Final Picks

The Spread: Indiana Pacers (-7) Bleacher Nation

Indiana Pacers (-7) Bleacher Nation Over/Under: OVER 221.5 points (Pre-Game.com)

OVER 221.5 points (Pre-Game.com) Player Prop Bet #1: Jalen Brunson OVER 35.5 points

Jalen Brunson OVER 35.5 points Player Prop Bet #2: Tyrese Haliburton OVER 19.5 points