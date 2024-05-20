Highlights Reggie Miller trolled the Knicks after the Pacers ended a 10-year drought to reach the Eastern Conference Finals.

Miller's rivalry with the New York Knicks continues to fuel tension and animosity.

Indiana's dominant Game 7 win showcased their offensive prowess to overpower a hobbled Knicks team.

The Indiana Pacers punched their ticket to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in a decade after they defeated the New York Knicks, 130-109, in Game 7. The Knicks faithful were absolutely stunned as the Pacers put together a shooting masterclass by converting 67.1 percent of their shots, which marked the best field goal percentage in NBA playoff history.

Ironically, it was only 10 days ago when New York fans rung "F--- you, Reggie!" chants towards Pacers legend Reggie Miller, who was on the TNT broadcast serving as color commentator. As the Knicks were on their way to a 2-0 series lead at the time, Josh Hart let Miller, a long-time Knicks nemesis, know to his face what the Madison Square Garden crowd was chanting.

Fast-forward to Sunday afternoon, Miller likely watched on from afar as MSG fell silent with Indiana giving New York a good old beat down on their home floor. The Hall of Famer kept the receipts and brutally sent Knicks fans a trolling message on Instagram.

"When the series CHANGED!! Jalen Brunson you’re a true BALLER, been the best player in these playoffs, but you and your boys can all heal up together on some beautiful beaches in Cancun, please enjoy!!" - Reggie Miller on IG

Reggie Miller The Knick Killer

No love lost between Miller and New York

Clearly, there has been no love lost between Reggie Miller and Knicks fans, and it's hard to blame them. Miller and the Pacers went through multiple heated battles against the Knicks in the 90s.

Indiana met New York six times in eight years from 1993 to 2000. Miller got the best of the Knicks three times through that span. Of course, he also had numerous classic games in Madison Square Garden. Perhaps the most memorable one was when he scored eight points in nine seconds during the 1995 Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Another one was when he flashed the choke sign to popular Knicks supporter Spike Lee as he spearheaded a massive Pacers fourth quarter comeback during Game 5 of the 1994 Eastern Conference Finals. That image found itself back to Madison Square Garden once again when Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton appeared in the post-game press conference sporting a hoodie with that infamous picture of Miller.

Indiana Dominated New York in Game 7

Short-handed Knicks had no answer for the Pacers' juggernaut offense

As hobbled as the Knicks were, the Pacers absolutely dominated them in Game 7. They were locked in from the jump and raced out to 39-27 lead after the first quarter. The waterfalls kept flowing as Indiana shot 13-of-17 from the field in the second period and ended the half shooting a scorching 76.3 percent from the field and 66.7 percent from beyond the arc.

The Knicks attempted multiple rallies throughout the second half, but the Pacers had an answer every single time. Fittingly, New York's season came to a close with another brutal injury, this time to Jalen Brunson, who broke his left hand during Game 7.

The Pacers now get the daunting task of facing the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.