In the NBA, draft picks are king. Teams that are lucky enough to have high picks can choose to hold onto them and ultimately develop young talent that has the potential to blossom.

If the team wishes to expedite the rebuild process, they may choose to trade the pick(s) to another team in order to acquire top talent. Draft picks are hot commodities, and often result in massive returns.

The reality is, of course, both draft picks and trades involving them have a high chance of not panning out. Teams that are not fortunate enough to possess an adequate number of draft picks are forced to build their roster and compete in other ways.

The Indiana Pacers are one of the few teams achieving success despite the lack of current draft picks. They currently find themselves in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, thanks to a solid core built around Tyrese Haliburton.

This past NBA trade deadline saw the Pacers go all-in, shipping their first-round pick to the Toronto Raptors in order to acquire Pascal Siakam, who has served as a 1A to Haliburton. But the Pacers did more than just bolster their current roster at the deadline.

They shipped away pieces that they did not view as part of their plan, and got some draft picks back in exchange. This is crucial as the Pacers currently do not possess any first round picks in the 2024 NBA Draft, thanks to the Siakam deal.

Draft Picks Possessed

Pacers possess second-round picks, but no firsts

At the trade deadline, the Pacers sent Buddy Hield to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for Marcus Morris, Furkan Korkmaz, and two draft picks. The draft picks in question were the Raptors’ second round pick in 2024, and both the Portland Trail Blazers’ and Los Angeles Clippers' second round picks in 2029.

The Pacers flipped Marcus Morris to the San Antonio Spurs (who possess heaps of draft picks themselves) in exchange for shooting guard Doug McDermott. They also acquired point guard Cory Joseph from the Golden State Warriors in exchange for cash and a minor draft pick.

The point is, the Pacers made moves this past trade deadline to win now, sacrificing draft picks in the process. As mentioned, they do not own any first-round picks in the 2024 NBA Draft. Haliburton was drafted by the Sacramento Kings 12th overall in the 2020 NBA Draft, and then flipped to the Pacers in exchange for Domantas Sabonis.

While Sabonis has turned into a great player with the Kings, Haliburton has blossomed into a star. It is safe to say that the Pacers won that trade, and are at their peak right now. But with no draft picks owned, it may be wise for them to trade up into the first round of this year’s draft.

Develop or Trade the Pick

Pacers could choose to develop their top pick or trade it for a star

If the Pacers are satisfied with their current team, they may choose to stand pat and not trade up. But as currently constructed, it is unknown if this team has what it takes to reach and win the NBA Finals. If Indiana wants to solidify themselves as a superteam, it would be wise for them to trade up.

This year’s draft class does not exactly jump off the spreadsheet as it has in previous years. However, there are always diamonds in the rough, and Indiana may choose to draft and develop a homegrown player to compliment Haliburton and Siakam, strengthening that core further.

Or, if the Pacers don’t like what they see, they may choose to trade up to acquire a top pick, and then include that pick in a deal to acquire a superstar to solidify and finish off the lineup. The Pacers need that final piece to push them over the edge, and a top pick in draft would be a great way to get it.

Crucial For Long Term

Possession of draft picks is crucial for Indiana to sustain contention

The Pacers may also choose to trade up for a draft pick in this year’s draft if they feel their current window is limited on time. Developing a homegrown player is crucial in sustaining long-term success, and if the Pacers don’t currently own any draft picks, they will need to do so to ensure that long-term success.

Indiana does own some second round picks, and while it’s possible to strike gold in the second round, the odds are much lower. In this year’s Draft, the Pacers own second round picks of the Raptors, Milwaukee Bucks, and either the New Orleans Pelicans or Chicago Bulls. The lowest of those picks will go to the Warriors and Spurs.

In 2025, the Pacers own their picks, along with the Miami Heat's second round pick (which is protected from 38-59) and the Charlotte Hornets' second round pick (which is top 55 protected). Indiana does not own any picks in 2026, but does from 2027 onwards.

Therefore, the time for the Pacers to trade up and acquire a top pick might be this year. If they are serious about keeping their window open longer and contending for the long term, trading up and either developing the pick or including it in a deal for a superstar might be the cards they have to play.