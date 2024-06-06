Highlights Power forward Obi Toppin had a career-best season with the Indiana Pacers in 2023-24, showcasing his offensive skills.

Despite his limited defense, Toppin's effort was praised by the Pacers general manager.

Toppin's durability and impact on the court make him valuable to the Pacers.

After getting traded by the New York Knicks last summer, power forward Obi Toppin enjoyed the best season of his career with the Indiana Pacers. The 26-year-old appeared in every game the Pacers played during the season and recorded many career-highs. Toppin averaged 10.3 PPG, 3.9 RPG, and 1.6 APG.

Furthermore, he shot 57.3% from the field and 40.3% from beyond the arc. All of these numbers are career-highs for the New York native so far. However, he is set to hit restricted free agency this upcoming offseason.

Despite the two sides not agreeing on a contract extension during the season, Pacers GM Chad Buchanan has made it clear he does not want Toppin to go anywhere.

"He was our only player who played 83 games in the regular season, didn’t miss a playoff game either. So very, that’s a huge, huge deal in the NBA to not miss a game. We actually presented an award to him in his exit meeting for that. That’s a very, very big deal in our league and happy for him and all that he did for us this year. And like I said, hope he’s with us moving forward." - Chad Buchanan

Following the Pacers' Eastern Conference Finals loss to the Boston Celtics, Toppin said he had not thought about free agency at all during the season.

"Not at all," Toppin said when asked if he thought about that. "I've just been focusing on these games. Now that it's over, we're just gonna be chilling, right?" - Obi Toppin

What Obi Toppin Brings to the Indiana Pacers

Toppin has proved his value in his lone season with the Pacers

Toppin is a very athletic player who has showcased his potential on the offensive side of the ball. Although he is not a sharpshooter, he is an efficient perimeter scorer. Additionally, he is a ferocious finisher and can slash to the rim.

For an offensive-minded team like the Pacers, who averaged a league-leading 123.3 PPG during the 2023-24 regular season, retaining a player like Toppin is important. Furthermore, although he has regularly been a bench player for the Pacers, Toppin has experience as a starter.

On the flip side, Toppin is not an elite defender. Regardless, Buchanan praised Toppin's defensive efforts, even saying there were times when his defense "really impacted the game."

"Another thing that surprised me a little bit with him was there were nights defensively where he really impacted the game. I think he took on the challenge some certain matchups, certain nights where we really needed it."

Toppin enjoyed a career year last season and helped the Pacers in every aspect of the game. A reunion would make sense for both sides.

All stats courtesy of Basketball Reference and StatMuse.