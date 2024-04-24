Highlights With 37 points and 11 rebounds in Game 2, Pascal Siakam matched a rare Wilt Chamberlain feat that hasn't been done since 1967.

Siakam joined Shaq in the playoff record books with 73 points in his first two postseason games as a Pacer.

Siakam's aggressiveness in Game 2 helped the Pacers steal homecourt advantage against the Bucks.

It's only been two postseason games, but so far, Pascal Siakam is proving that the Indiana Pacers made the right move in trading for him earlier this season.

Siakam not only tallied a playoff career-high 37 points and 11 rebounds in Indiana's 125-108 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 2, but he also made history by becoming the first player since Wilt Chamberlain in 1967 to begin the playoffs with back-to-back games with at least 35 points and 10 rebounds.

Siakam tallied 36 points and 13 rebounds in the Pacers' Game 1 loss to the Bucks. With another stellar performance on Tuesday night, the Cameroonian's efforts helped the Pacers become the first team to win on the road in the 2024 NBA playoffs and, more importantly, even up their best-of-seven 1st round series against Milwaukee.

It's always special whenever a player is mentioned in the same breath as the late great Wilt Chamberlain, who tallied three straight 35/10 games during that 1967 run. He actually had three straight outings with at least 35 points and 20 rebounds, which makes Siakam's accomplishment even more insane.

Siakam Also Joined Exclusive Club Led by Shaquille O'Neal

Pacers star has 73 points through two playoff games so far

Wilt Chamberlain wasn't the only dominant big man Siakam joined in the record books. He also joined Hall of Famer and four-time NBA champion Shaquille O'Neal.

With 73 points in his first two games with the Pacers, Siakam now has the second-most points in his first two playoff games with a new franchise in NBA history. Bucks star Damian Lillard, who had 34 points in Game 2, is not far behind with 69 points through his first two postseason games with Milwaukee.

Shaq tallied 46 points and 30 points, respectively, for those wondering, in his first two playoff games with the Los Angeles Lakers in 1997. Siakam may not have the same dominant stature as Shaq, but he certainly had the same impact, especially in Game 2.

Pacers Star Showed the Entire Repertoire in Game 2

Siakam played an all-around game for Indiana

Siakam's fingerprints were all over in this game for the Pacers. He was aggressive throughout the evening and had an attack-first mentality that helped set the tone for Indiana in Game 2 following its sluggish start in Game 1, where they had their lowest scoring output so far this season.

Pascal Siakam vs. Bucks Category Game 1 Game 2 Points 36 37 Rebounds 13 11 Assists 2 6 FG 15-25 16-23 3P 1-4 3-4

Siakam put his head down from the jump and attacked Milwaukee's interior with assertive drives. He took advantage of mismatches, whether he had a smaller defender like Damian Lillard in the post or a slower big man like Brook Lopez on an island, where he used his speed to get to the basket.

Siakam also took advantage of his looks from beyond the arc, where he drained three of his four three-point shot attempts. By the time the fourth quarter arrived and his rhythm firmly established, the two-time All-Star confidently cashed in a flurry of step-back jumpers that pretty much put the Bucks to bed.

By stealing homecourt advantage, the Pacers have a great chance to put a stranglehold on the Bucks, who are still without Giannis Antetokounmpo, as the series shifts to Indiana.