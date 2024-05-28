Highlights Raptors shifted to rebuild mode after sending Pascal Siakam to the Pacers, marking the start of a new era for the franchise.

Pacers made a bold move acquiring Siakam, seeing significant success while reaching the Eastern Conference Finals.

Siakam's impact on the Pacers was instrumental, improving the team on both offense and defense.

It's been almost five months since the blockbuster three-team trade that sent Toronto Raptors star forward Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers.

In the deal, the Pacers sent Bruce Brown, Jordan Nwora and three first-round picks to the Raptors, who got Kira Lewis from the Pelicans. New Orleans also sent a second-round pick to Indiana for cash considerations in return.

However, since the trade, both teams have seen varying degrees of success. One team has emerged as a potential contender if their star acquisition can be retained. And the other has begun a rebuild to start a new era of basketball for their franchise, a significant strategy change from where they were pre-trade.

Because of the disparity in success, the question must be asked; would both teams still make the same trade today?

Raptors In Rebuild Mode

Focusing on new era of Toronto basketball after sending away Siakam

Sending Siakam to the Pacers marked a pivotal shift for the Raptors, signaling the start of a new era.

Siakam, a two-time All-Star and All-NBA team member, made a memorable impact on the franchise, ranking in the top five in various categories and playing in 510 games, surpassing Chris Bosh for the fifth-most appearances.

He left behind an eight-year journey with the Raptors that saw him grow from being a rookie who had limited minutes off the bench to an All-Star who played a huge role in helping Toronto win their first NBA title in franchise history. Siakam averaged 17.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 3.6 assists on 49.1 percent shooting from the field throughout his time with the team.

Winning Most Improved Player of the Year in 2019, Siakam shined on the biggest stage in that year's NBA Finals against Golden State. He put up 19.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.7 assists as a key contributor alongside Kawhi Leonard, Kyle Lowry, and Fred VanVleet among others to beat the Warriors in six games.

As one of the last significant links to the 2019 championship team, especially with Leonard, Lowry, VanVleet and OG Anunoby having left via free agency or trades, his departure underscored the necessity of the Raptors' decision to rebuild.

Although trading Siakam for three future draft picks and several players with limited immediate impact seemed inequitable, the move was essential given his impending free agency. The Raptors needed to secure value before potentially losing him for nothing.

This trade allowed Toronto to focus on rebuilding around Scottie Barnes, a decision that became clear and necessary.

While the draft picks are not lottery selections, pairing them with assets acquired from the OG Anunoby trade, RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley in particular, has laid a solid foundation for the Raptors' future. The commitment to a new path, despite a lackluster return, represents a strategic win for Toronto.

Stepping Up The Pace

An East Finals run has brought optimism to Siakam and Pacers

For the Pacers, acquiring Siakam was a bold move that paid off, culminating in a run to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2014.

Indiana went 23-18 in the 41 games Siakam played in throughout the regular season. He averaged 21.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists on 54.9 percent shooting from the field and 38.6 percent from beyond the arc.

Pascal Siakam Stats Category Pre-Trade Post Trade PPG 17.7 21.3 RPG 6.6 7.8 MPG 31.0 31.8 FG% 49.1% 54.9% All-Star Appearance? Yes(2) No

With the Pacers locking up the sixth seed with a 47-35 record, Siakam had his contributions stand out more in the playoffs. He was a force against Milwaukee in the first round, putting up 22.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 4.2 assists on 54.7 percent shooting overall.

He maintained this against New York in the East Semis, having numbers of 20 points, 6.4 rebounds, and three assists on 52.8 percent shooting to help the Pacers outlast the Knicks in seven games to advance to the East Finals. Even though they currently stare at a 3-0 hole against Boston, Siakam has stayed remarkably efficient with 24.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, and five assists per game at a clip of 58.6 percent.

Siakam's presence has been transformative, enhancing the team on both sides of the ball. Despite the risk of his potential free agency, Indiana's gamble has brought significant rewards.

Coach Rick Carlisle has effectively utilized Siakam alongside Tyrese Haliburton, forming a dynamic duo that has elevated the Pacers' performance. Before getting him, they were No. 1 in the league at 121.6 points per 100 possessions. They went on to improve that number to 123.3 points per 100 possessions by season's end since acquiring the former Raptor.

Defensively, Siakam's length and versatility has aided in alleviating Indiana's weaknesses. They were giving up 123.4 points per game, the worst of any team with a winning record. His presence helped drop that down to 117.1 points allowed per game to Indiana's advantage.

With Siakam eligible for a lucrative extension, the Pacers have the advantage of offering him the most competitive financial package due to acquiring his Bird Rights. According to ESPN insider Bobby Marks, it could be a five-year deal worth as much as $247 million after the season ends. If Siakam re-signs, his pairing with Haliburton could propel him to even greater heights, potentially surpassing his previous All-NBA seasons.

At the end of the day, the trade was going to be done, one way or another. The Pacers found the perfect time to strike, and they are reaping the benefits of their run to the East Finals while the Raptors completely move forward with their rebuild.