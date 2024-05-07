Highlights In a close Game 1, the Knicks took a 1-0 series lead after a controversial foul call benefited them, which Pacers' head coach Rick Carlisle addressed.

The Pacers bench outscored the Knicks 46-3, highlighting the Knicks' bench struggles due to injuries.

Knicks lead the series 1-0, and are now aiming to take a 2-0 series lead in Game 2.

Neither team appeared to hold a grip on Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals throughout its length. The game was an intense, back-and-forth affair which ultimately went to the New York Knicks, and they now find themselves up 1-0 in the series against the Indiana Pacers.

But a foul call on Myles Turner at the end of the fourth quarter appeared to stir some controversy. With 12 seconds left, and the Pacers down by one, Turner was called for a moving screen foul on Donte DiVincenzo. DiVincenzo fell down on the court, and Indiana challenged the call, believing that he had flopped.

However, after review, it was determined that the foul was, indeed, correct, and the call was upheld. The Pacers turned the ball over to the Knicks, who would then add three more points with free throws by Jalen Brunson.

Rick Carlisle Not Pleased

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle admitted he was not thrilled with the call

The Knicks would end up winning the game by a score of 121-117, and there is no doubt the outcome was aided by the call in some fashion. After the game, Pacers coach Rick Carlisle expressed his frustration with the officiating.

“We're not expected to get calls in here. It would be nice if they laid off that one, but they didn't. So that's just the way it goes. I mean, we challenged it, they reviewed it, they got a bunch of people in New Jersey that agreed with them. So that's just the way it goes. So we just we gotta learn from that too. That's a timing play. Both guys are involved. So we'll have to execute that better next time.” –Rick Carlisle

DiVincenzo was a catalyst in this game, putting up 25 points including a critical tiebreaking three pointer with 39 seconds left, which sent Madison Square Garden into a frenzy. Turner was good for the Pacers, recording 23 points, but the foul call at the end of the game severely hurt his team’s chances.

A Tale of Two Benches

Pacers’ bench outscored the Knicks’ 46-3

The Knicks only got three points out of their bench, which has been severely depleted due to injuries. The Pacers, however, had the opposite story, as their bench scored 46 points in Game 1. The Pacers possess one of the deepest benches in the game, with TJ McConnell and former Knick Obi Toppin leading them with 18 and 12 points put up, respectively.

In their franchise history, the Knicks have never won a playoff round in which they lost Game 1 at home. They won Game 1 at home on Monday night to take a 1-0 series lead. It is their first time with a series lead in a round later than the first round since the 2000 Semifinals against the Miami Heat.

The Knicks and Pacers feature storied playoff histories against each other, with this year being their seventh meetup all-time. The all-time playoff series between these two teams is currently tied at three series apiece. But one of these teams will break that tie, and the Knicks appear to have the edge in that race right now. Game 2 will be in New York on Wednesday night.