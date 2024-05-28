Highlights Bill Walton is remembered for his basketball career and impactful presence across the NBA community after he died at the age of 71 on Monday.

The NBA world lost a legend on Monday with the passing of Hall of Famer Bill Walton, who died at the age of 71 after a years-long battle with cancer.

Walton won two NCAA national championships while in college and UCLA, and went on to win two NBA titles over 10 seasons spent with the Portland Trail Blazers, then-San Diego Clippers, and Boston Celtics. After his playing career, Walton went on to be a beloved color commentator, offering some of the most entertaining coverage in the history of basketball.

Ahead of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals, Walton was remembered by his former teammate Rick Carlisle, who now coaches the Indiana Pacers. Carlisle said that Walton had been texting with him throughout the Pacers run through the postseason, and he often shared Walton's words with his players.

Carlisle also shared the amazing story of Walton helping him score tickets to the Grateful Dead while on one of the first dates he ever had with the woman who would eventually become his wife back in 1987.

"I have him to thank probably, also, for me being married to my wife, Donna," Carlisle told reporters before the game. "Our first date was to a Dead show in Washington D.C. I called Bill, I said ‘Look, I got a date with a girl that I think is pretty cool. I’d love to go to the Dead show at the Capitol Center. I don’t have any tickets. Can you help?’"

Walton, possibly the most famous Dead Head of his generation, was able to help, instructing Carlisle to head to the back door of the arena, ask for the right person, and simply explain that he is Rick Carlisle of the Boston Celtics.

"I walked back up the loading dock ramp with two all-access laminates, one said Bill Walton one said Susie Walton," Carlisle said.

The magic night didn't stop there, as Carlisle and his date would later bump into the members of the band during set break.

"It was an unbelievable night. Obviously, it’s a good first date. I’m thankful to him," Carlisle concluded. "I know there’s been a lot of talk today about what he meant to the whole world. To me, he was a living, breathing event in history, just walking around."

Bill Walton Had a Lasting Impact on Many Across the NBA

Celebrations of Walton's life poured in on Monday.

The NBA world took a moment to remember and celebrate the life of Walton on Monday before the start of Game 4. Playing alongside Carlisle while with the Celtics, Walton held a close connection to both teams set to take the court at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Players, coworkers, and fans all shared their own memories and tributes to Walton after news of his passing.

The Celtics also shared a touching tribute to Walton's life and career.

For his career both on and off the court, Walton will be remembered as one of the most beloved figures in basketball history.