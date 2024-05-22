Highlights Rick Carlisle took blame for the Pacers' loss due to critical late-game turnovers and not fouling, calling it his mistake.

The Pacers had three double-doubles in the game, including Pascal Siakam's effort, but the Celtics prevailed.

The Celtics narrowly won Game 1 in overtime, and the Pacers will seek to bounce back in Game 2, which Boston is 0-2 in during this postseason.

Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals was a demonstration of grit and grime. The Boston Celtics began the game on a 12-0 run, and the Indiana Pacers responded to eliminate that lead. It would be a back-and-forth affair until a controversial play at the end of the game, which saw the Pacers fail to foul.

With 8.5 seconds remaining in the game, the Pacers, up by three, turned ball over on an inbound pass. However, they elected not to foul, leading to Jaylen Brown obtaining the ball and nailing a corner three to tie the game at 117 apiece.

Tyrese Haliburton was unable to answer on the other end, so the game would end up going into overtime. There, the Celtics would win the game by a score of 133-128 to take a 1-0 series lead. Boston is now 3-0 in Game 1s this postseason.

Rick Carlisle Takes Blame

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle took the blame for the Game 1 loss

Down the stretch, the Pacers had five turnovers, including two within the last 27 seconds of the game, one of which was the critical turnover that led to Brown tying up the game.

The primary outcry ended up being Pacers’ coach Rick Carlisle’s failure to foul the Celtics in that moment, which would have most likely given Indiana the possession they needed to win the game. Carlisle took full responsibility for the loss during the postgame.

“This loss is totally on me with 10 seconds in regulation. We should have just taken the time out, advanced the ball, and found a way to get it in and made a free throw or two and ended the game. But it didn't happen and we made some other mistakes, but our guys just need to concentrate on fighting the way they fought in this game from start to finish.” –Rick Carlisle

However, according to Carlisle, there were instructions for the Pacers to foul the Celtics at that moment. But the opportunity did not present itself, leading to the Pacers holding off and electing not to foul in that moment.

“Yes [there was instruction to foul], but he caught the ball and he was faced up. So Pascal [Siakam] decided to lay off, which was, I understand, that's probably the right decision. You don't want to give up a four point play. So, you know, a lot of things had to go wrong for us and right for them. They did. And so, you know, we gotta own it.” –Rick Carlisle

Triple Double-Doubles

Pacers recorded three double-doubles in the game, but it was for naught

According to Carlisle, Pascal Siakam was willing to foul, but the moment did not present itself, and they opted not to foul. Siakam made his presence known in the game, recording a double-double with 24 points and 12 assists. Haliburton added 25 points and 10 assists, notching a double-double of his own.

And Myles Turner put up a double-double as well, notching 23 points and 10 rebounds, meaning that three Pacers put up double-doubles in this game. Unfortunately for them, it was all for naught.

Meanwhile for the Celtics, Jayson Tatum led the charge, with 36 points, including 10 clutch points in overtime. Brown had 26 points including the huge three to tie the game, and All-Defender Jrue Holiday put up a season-high 28 points.

“Our battle cry has been [to] continue to play, continue to push tempo, continue to execute, keep playing no matter what. It's served us well and it did tonight too. We got, it's unfortunate we did so many good things in this game that it came down to a couple of mistakes at the end. This is the NBA playoffs and we've got to learn from it and we got to bounce back [in Game 2].” –Rick Carlisle

Boston was sharp all-around, but by the skin of their teeth, pulled away with the Game 1 win. They are 0-2 in Game 2s this postseason, however, and the Pacers will seek to take advantage of that and bounce back on Thursday night.