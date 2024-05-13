Highlights Luck is running thin for the Knicks as they deal with mounting injuries and have dropped two straight against the Pacers to level the series at 2-2.

Pacers' coach Rick Carlisle acknowledged the Knicks' resilience and indomitable will.

Carlisle's tune has shifted since Game 2, now giving credit to the Knicks for their hard play.

Sunday afternoon saw the Indiana Pacers even up the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the New York Knicks. A domination on all fronts from the Pacers choked the Knicks into oblivion, and with the 121-89 blowout, Indiana tied the series at two games apiece.

The blowout marked the largest margin the Knicks have lost by this entire season. The home team has now won all four games in this series, with New York taking the first two at Madison Square Garden, and the Pacers taking the next two in Indianapolis. Luckily for the Knicks, the series will shift back to New York, but they will still be dealing with the injury bug.

Nearly the entire Knicks’ starting roster has been decimated by injuries, with OG Anunoby being the latest victim. He has missed the last two games of the series with a hamstring strain, and he remains questionable for Game 5. Jalen Brunson appears to be playing through an injury. Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson and Bojan Bogdanovic are out for the remainder of the playoffs.

Luck Running Thin

Knicks have defied the odds, but injuries are mounting

How the Knicks are sustaining their winning ways is beyond the basketball realm. It is possible that their luck may have run out, however, but with home court advantage, the series is far from over. Pacers coach Rick Carlisle spoke highly of the scrappy Knicks squad, and how they have overcome adversity despite a rash of injuries.

“New York is a team that has shown that it has an indomitable will to compete and rise above anything people say they can't do. And we've seen it throughout the season. We've seen it in this series. We're believers in that. And so we got to focus on us.” —Rick Carlisle

With the rise in injuries to the starters, Knicks’ bench players have stepped up. Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Hart have become starters in their own right, Isaiah Hartenstein has filled the role of Mitchell Robinson, and secondary players like Precious Achiuwa and Miles “Deuce” McBride have stepped up. Their extended playing time has allowed them to mature into better NBA players.

“From a standpoint of personnel, etc., you got to lock into with Brunson, with even DiVincenzo, with Hart, Hartenstein, and McBride. McBride made a bunch of shots in the fourth quarter. That doesn't help anything going into game five either. So everything is gonna be a situation where you got your hands completely full.” —Rick Carlisle

Shifting Tune

Carlisle gave credit to the Knicks, something he did not do after Game 2

Carlisle’s tune after Game 4 was much different than his tone after Game 2, at which point the Knicks had taken both games and his Pacers were in an 0-2 deficit. At that point in the series, Carlisle was much more angry, showing resentment towards the officiating rather than crediting the Knicks’ hard play.

But now, with his Pacers mounting the series comeback and tying it at two, he has given more credit to New York. The series, as mentioned, will now shift to Game 5 in New York City. That game will be Tuesday night, and whichever team wins will have a chance to close it out in Game 6 on Friday.