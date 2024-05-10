Highlights Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle has been fined $35,000 for criticizing NBA officiating.

The Conference Semifinals have so far seen the Indiana Pacers drop into a 0-2 hole against the New York Knicks. The Knicks lead the series two games to none after taking both games at Madison Square Garden, despite the absence of key players.

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle expressed his frustration after the game, putting blame on the referees. He felt that numerous calls were made against the Pacers and not against the Knicks, giving them an unfair advantage.

“We're always talking to our guys about not making it about the officials, but we deserve a fair shot. Give New York credit for the physicality that they're playing with, but their physicality is rewarded and ours is penalized just time after time…Small-market teams deserve an equal shot. They deserve a fair shot no matter where they're playing.” —Rick Carlisle

He also put forth the idea that the Knicks are receiving favoritism because they are the larger market team, and their success would drive up the NBA’s viewership.

Carlisle Fined $35,000

Carlisle was fined $35,000 by the NBA for criticizing its officiating

On Friday morning, the NBA handed down a $35,000 fine on Carlisle. The reason given was for publicly criticizing the officiating and questioning the integrity of the league, a decision that Carlisle was presumably not happy about.

One of the most vocal members of the Knicks’ squad, Josh Hart, responded to Carlisle’s comments about the Knicks receiving a potentially unfair advantage. He shot down the idea, calling the narrative “disrespectful.”

“Rick's saying whatever he feels. It has nothing to do with us at the end of the day. I think it's pretty disrespectful to us. Because at the end of the day, we're out there playing and competing at a high level. It's not about officiating. It's not about anything like that.” —Josh Hart

Pacers Submit 78 Calls

The Pacers submitted 78 calls from Game 2 that they felt were unfair

After Game 2, the Pacers reportedly submitted 78 calls to the NBA from that game that they wanted reviewed as part of the Two Minute Report. That will not change the outcome of a game already past, but it demonstrates Carlisle’s desperation as he finds his team down 0-2 in the series.

Carlisle’s comments about the NBA favoriting the larger market teams also do not hold weight, as the Western Conference features two teams whose markets are smaller than Indianapolis. Hart also responded to those comments, not taking them lightly.

“That's so stupid, bro. We're gonna say the big market always wins? The Knicks ain't won the chip in 51 years, so obviously that don't really hold much weight. I think that's just idiotic. At the end of the day, it's playing the best, and I've never seen a ref shoot a free throw or make a 3 or miss a rotation, you know what I mean?” -Josh Hart

The Pacers may be in luck for Game 3, as OG Anunoby has been ruled out for the Knicks due to a hamstring strain which he suffered in Game 2. Jalen Brunson is also listed as questionable, so the Pacers may take advantage of the Knicks’ injury woes and attempt to get back into the series on Friday night.