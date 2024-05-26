Highlights Pacers are down 3-0 to Celtics after Saturday's loss despite strong effort & efficient scoring.

Rick Carlise disagrees with some of the decisions made in the dying embers of the game.

Carlisle calls for both the players and the fans to bring their best on Monday for Game 4.

Things went from bad to worse for the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night. Down 2-0 in the Eastern Conference Finals, the Pacers looked to use home advantage and get one back on the Boston Celtics. However, it was not meant to be, as the Celtics erased an 18-point deficit to win the game 114-111, taking a 3-0 lead.

In all fairness, the Pacers were up against the wall. Not only were they playing without their star player, Tyrese Haliburton, but they also had to deal with the likes of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Jrue Holiday. Nevertheless, they put up quite a fight, scoring efficiently from the field, even averaging an impressive 62.8 percent in the second quarter. But, that wasn't enough, as they blew a game when, at one point, they had a 95.1 percent chance of winning.

Following the game, tensions were understandably high. While the Celtics were phenomenal, Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle could not help but feel the officiating late in the fourth quarter cost them the game. He felt that many things happened in the game that both he and Pacers fans would disagree with.

"There were a lot of things out there that I disagree with. You know, I think Indiana fans would disagree with. But, we're gonna be undeterred, we're gonna be back here Monday night looking to extend the series." - Rick Carlisle

Pacers Will Need To Be Exceptional for Game 4

Carlisle claims his team will come at the Celtics even harder than before

While Carlisle has the right to lament the calls that made in the dying embers of the game, it is his comments afterward that the Pacers team needs to take to heart. With the series firmly in Boston's favor, the Pacers will need to show up and show out in Game 4. After all, it's do-or-die now for Indiana.

Game 4 is set to take place on Monday, and Carlisle reminded both his players and the fans that their season is on the line. He promised that his players are going to come at the Celtics harder in Game 4, and encouraged the fans to show up and be louder than ever. Safe to say he is right on the mark, as both the players and the fans will need to make it tough for Boston, if they want to get on the plane for Game 5.

"We're gonna come at these guys harder on Monday. Are fans need to come out and they need to be louder than they've ever been, and we've got to extend this series." - Rick Carlisle

As mentioned earlier, the Pacers were deterred by some exceptional performances from Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Jrue Holiday. Holiday's run in the fourth quarter particularly hurt Indiana's chances of winning, as he handed Boston the win. Nevertheless, the Pacers weren't exactly sitting ducks.

The likes of Andrew Nembhard, Pascal Siakam, and Myles Turner all played their part in ensuring that the Pacers remained competitive right to the very end. Nembhard, in particular, was incredible, as he registered 32 points, four rebounds, and nine assists. But, come Game 5, Indiana will have to do a lot more and hopefully steal a game before heading back to Massachusetts.

Pacers Hope To Have Tyrese Haliburton Back for Game 4

All-Star guard has been key to Indiana's Playoff success

The Pacers sorely missed Tyrese Haliburton on Saturday against the Celtics. The heart and soul of the team, Haliburton has been the driving factor in Indiana's success in the Playoffs. His incredible playmaking abilities, coupled with his knack for scoring, helped the Pacers top both the Milwaukee Bucks and the New York Knicks en route to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Unfortunately, it was announced prior to Game 3 that Haliburton would not be available, as he was dealing with a hamstring injury. This has raised many concerns, especially with regard to his availability for the rest of the series. While there are doubts, Carlisle stated that the Pacers will assess Haliburton's situation before choosing whether or not to play him in Game 4.

Taking into consideration his performances thus far, the Pacers will be hoping they can name him in the starting lineup. He is a key piece for them, but his long-term health and fitness also needs to be kept in mind. But, there can be no denying that they may need his 18.7 points, 8.2 assists, and 4.8 rebounds if they hope to progress to the NBA Finals.

Tyrese Haliburton 2023-24 Playoff Stats Categories Stats PTS 18.7 REB 4.8 AST 8.2 FG% 48.8 3P% 37.9

Monday is a big night for the Pacers, it's a win-or-go-home scenario, and they would undoubtedly like to have Haliburton on the court. But\, whether it's with Haliburton or not, they must secure victory.