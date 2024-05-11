Highlights The Pacers won Game 3 with a gutsy performance by Tyrese Haliburton and Andrew Nembhard.

The Knicks faced injuries but still kept the game close.

The Pacers still trail the series 2-1, but they aim to even it up in Game 4.

After stirring up a stew of controversy after Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle righted the ship with a simpler message after Game 3.

The Pacers outlasted the New York Knicks in a gutsy 111-106 win at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday night. The gritty Game 3 was a story of streaks, with both teams clinging on to each other and exchanging blows.

“We're really proud of our guys. They're going against a highly experienced, very, very tough-minded team that is very motivated. And so they put us in a big bind in the second half. We're really proud of the way our guys hung in, kept fighting, stayed the course, kept their emotions.”

More importantly, the game marked the breakout of Tyrese Haliburton in this series, who went off with 35 points scored. Rick Carlisle gave credit to the Knicks, but the Pacers simply outlasted them in this matchup.

Banged Up Knicks

New York kept it close despite being severely depleted

The story for the Knicks this postseason has been injuries. They played Game 3 without crucial forward OG Anunoby, and will likely miss him for Game 4 as well. Jalen Brunson was limited to 26 points due to a foot injury which he is playing through, leading to Donte DiVincenzo taking the reigns with 35 points scored.

At many points throughout the game, it appeared the Pacers would cruise to a victory. But to the Knicks’ credit, they hung in there and eventually took a lead in the fourth, before it all came crashing down and the Pacers rallied to regain the lead.

Andrew Nembhard scored only five points in the game, but they all came within the final minute. That included a crucial tiebreaking 31 foot three-pointer to put the Pacers up for good in the game.

Pacers Back In It

Indiana still trails the series 2-1, but Game 3 boosted their odds

The Pacers had blown second-half leads in each of the first two games, but Game 3 saw the opposite occur. Nembhard’s go-ahead shot at the end was critical, but if not for Haliburton’s 35 points, Paskal Siakam’s 26 points and seven rebounds, and Myles Turner’s 21 points and 10 rebounds.

Carlisle admitted there are a lot of aspects of the game that his team can be proud of, but they are still down in the series 2-1 and seek to even it up on Sunday afternoon.

“[There were] a couple of plays at the end. I mean the Siakam chase down block, the Nembhard shot, there's just a lot of things to be proud of. But it's only one game, and so we're gonna have to circle the wagons very quickly and get ready for Sunday afternoon.”

The odds to win the series are still in the Knicks’ favor, as they were able to hang in the game until the very end despite a severely depleted roster. The power of friendship has prevailed for them thus far, but it failed to work in this game. The Pacers will seek to even up the series at two games apiece, at which point it would be anyone’s for the taking.