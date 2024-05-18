Highlights Balanced scoring led by Pascal Siakam & Myles Turner helped Pacers win Game 6.

Rebounding was crucial - the Pacers out-rebounded the Knicks 47-35.

Game 7 will determine who advances to the Eastern Conference Finals.

It takes a lot to beat an injury-riddled New York Knicks team that is still relentless on both sides of the court.

The Indiana Pacers learned this the hard way, being pushed to the brink of elimination as they trailed New York 3-2 in the series heading into Game 6. Nonetheless, they kept their season alive for one more game, taking down the Knicks 116-103 to force Game 7 in Madison Square Garden.

According to Pacers coach Rick Carlisle, they focused on a particular area of the game that allowed them to prevail at home in Game 6.

How Indiana Took Game 6

Boxed Out New York On The Glass

For starters, the Pacers had a balanced offensive performance. Six players scored in double-digits, led by Pascal Siakam 's 25 points. Myles Turner followed with 17 points, Tyrese Haliburton and Andrew Nembhard and TJ McConnell had 15 points each, and Obi Toppin put up 11 points.

It was a resounding showing from a Pacers squad that couldn't get anything going as they got routed 121-91 in Game 5. Not only did they score 25 more points than the game prior, they also improved their overall shooting percentage from 43.1 percent to 53.8 percent.

However, the biggest factor that played into Indiana's victory was rebounding. With the Knicks having been persistent in crashing the glass on both sides of the court, this has forced the Pacers to be more active in that area. They out-rebounded New York 47-35, a huge improvement from the 53-29 deficit that caused them to get blown out in Game 5.

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle noted this part during his postgame press conference after Game 6 concluded, praising his team for displaying more effort in getting to the ball than their opponent.

“It was just activity. We played harder tonight, which was a must. They came out really hard, too…We out-rebounded them, and that’s obviously a big key to the series,”

In this series, the team who has the most rebounds has won every game, something that will be observed very closely throughout the entirety of Game 7.

What's Next For Pacers-Knicks

'Win or Go Home' Game 7 Awaits

It was a big win for Indiana to extend the series to one more game and keep their chances of reaching the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2014 alive. They would be ahead of schedule if they were to reach that stage, considering they were absent from the playoffs since 2020 and they're only in year three of having Haliburton as their top star since they acquired him from Sacramento in 2022.

As for the Knicks, they get to play Game 7 in front of their home crowd, who are craving the team's return to the East Finals for the first time since 2000. Keep an eye on the core of Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart, and Isaiah Hartenstein to have big performances to give their team a chance to prevail against an offensively talented Pacers team.

Game 7 awaits both teams when New York hosts Indiana on May 19 at 3:30 p.m. EST. The winner will face Boston in the East Finals starting May 21.