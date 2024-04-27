Highlights The Pacers and Bucks had a thrilling OT playoff game with clutch shots and a memorable victory for Indiana.

Myles Turner led the Pacers with 29 points, but Tyrese Haliburton's triple-double and game-winner were key.

Andrew Nembhard's defense on Damian Lillard was also praised in Indiana's hard-fought win.

Basketball fans were treated to an NBA Playoff classic on Friday.

In Game 3 of their first round series, the Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks traded clutch shots down the stretch, with the Pacers pulling out a dramatic victory on their home court in overtime, thanks to a thrilling and-one to ice the game.

Once the excitement of the moment died down, Pacers center Myles Turner — who scored 29 points and grabbed nine rebounds in the win — fittingly summed up the emotion of the memorable night.

"This was an incredible win in an incredible fashion, it was everything."

Turner Gives 'Big Love' to Haliburton, Nembhard

Trio were instrumental in Game 3 win

While Turner led the Pacers in points in the winning effort, he couldn't pull out the win without some inspired play by his teammates.

Haliburton — despite shooting an inefficient 8-for-22 from the field — would end up scoring the decisive bucket, while also putting up a triple-double with 18 points, 16 assists and 10 rebounds. His all-around effort did not go unnoticed.

"It's easy to check out of a game if you're missing shots. He never once gave into that. I've never seen him crash the glass like this. I think he understands what time of the year this is. Even defensively, using his length."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tyrese Haliburton is the first player in NBA history to notch a 15-assist triple-double and hit the game-winning shot in a playoff game.

Second-year guard Andrew Nembhard also played a significant role in Indiana's victory, scoring 16 points, sinking three shots from beyond the arc and even grabbing three offensive rebounds to keep the Pacers alive late in the contest.

Most impressive to Turner, however, was Nembhard's play on the defensive end, after the Canadian limited Lillard to just six made field goals on 20 attempts.