Highlights Indiana Pacers' rookie forward Jarace Walker noticeably did not play as much as most thought he would during his first season as a professional, prompting concerns over his immediate future with the team.

Walker was available to play in most games throughout the year, but others at his position were favored over him to play meaningful minutes.

Walker only played during the final minutes of blow-out wins or losses in the Pacers' post-season run, and many are wondering whether they'll make a move to give the former top-10 pick any real time to shine.

When the Indiana Pacers drafted the former Houston Cougars forward with the eighth overall selection in the 2023 NBA Draft, they did it with clear intentions. The Washington Wizards had originally held the eighth pick on draft night, but the Pacers made a deal with Washington to exchange the Pacers' seventh pick for the Wizards' eighth, moving the Pacers back a spot while also acquiring two second-round picks in the deal.

One could imagine that the Wizards desperately wanted the rookie they ended up with, Bilal Coulibaly, and the Pacers got to take the player that they had been keeping their eyes on during the previously held Draft Combine and individual work-outs in Walker. After one of these pre-draft work-outs, Walker spoke with Sports Illustrated's AllPacers to talk about his potential fit in the NBA.

"I feel like I fit perfectly, just because of how I can defend multiple positions, guard multiple positions at a high level... And also the things that I can do on offense. I feel like I have a good, versatile offensive game. I can shoot, dribble, pass. There's a lot of things that I can do on that court, so I feel like I can fit right in." - Jarace Walker

After the trade and the selection of Walker, many figured that the talented swing-man would fit right in on the offensively-gifted Pacers roster as someone who could play intense defense on the other end and block shots to trigger fast-break opportunities. If anything, that's exactly what he showed during his first and only season with Houston.

Walker used his large and agile 6-foot-eight, 240-pound frame to block opposing big's shots at the rim and to come up with timely steals that led to instant offense. On the offensive end, Walker was an all-around force, as he was able to score the ball with incredible levels of versatility.

He could both operate on the perimeter and damage the opponent with his tight handle and pure jump shot, or he could bang down-low against any front-court player he stepped onto the court with. As a freshman, he also displayed play-making potential, showing a clear ability to read the game and to deliver pinpoint passes to teammates who are either cutting to the rim or spotting up for three for easy baskets.

Jarace Walker Stats - Houston Cougars - 2022-23 Regular Season Category Stat PTS 11.2 REB 6.8 BLK 1.3 TS% 53.4% +/- +8.8 PER 22.1

His combo-forward play style with guard-like handle and passing IQ was entertaining and effective, and as a result, Walker was an interesting option for plenty of teams in the lottery in the 2023 NBA Draft. At the time, Indiana was seen as lucky to grab him at the perfect time, but only if they could utilize him properly.

Why Walker Didn't Touch the Floor in 2023-24

After Indiana's rookie barely played, exploring options to send him elsewhere may be on the table

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Though the selection of Walker at No. 8 overall could be seen as a bad choice because of his absence from the main rotation, his value could still be of use to the Pacers. Indiana could possibly look to make a move to capitalize on the young forward's value, but it may be valuable to understand why the Pacers and their head coach, Rick Carlisle, seemingly refused to give him extended time to play during the regular season.

In the Pacers' first game of the season on October 25, which happened to be against the Wizards, Walker wasn't given much of a chance to show that he even deserved to be considered for rotational opportunities, as he was thrown in towards the end of the contest for a measly six minutes of play while the Pacers were on their way to a blow-out victory.

In his six minutes of time, Walker took five shots and missed them all, which may have left a bad taste in the mouth of Carlisle from the very beginning. In the entirety of next month's games in November 2023, Walker would only play a combined 35 minutes while appearing in three games, all of which were either in wins or losses of blow-out proportions. For some reason, it seemed as though the Pacers' coaching staff had something against Walker, or maybe, their front office didn't plan accordingly for the 2023-24 season.

Walker, who is listed as a power forward in the NBA, did not receive this kind of treatment because the coaches were out to get him or because the team couldn't care less about his development, but it's that he was put into a situation that wouldn't turn out to be as great as everyone thought it would be.

In the regular season, the Pacers showed clear trust in several power forwards and centers before their brand-new rookie Walker. Some of these players included Myles Turner, Jalen Smith, Obi Toppin, and Isaiah Jackson, making Walker their fifth-string front-court option at best, and this was before the arrival of another star forward that would bump Walker down the list once more.

At the 2024 trade deadline, the Pacers and Toronto Raptors would agree on a blockbuster deal that sent former All-Star and 2019 NBA champion Pascal Siakam to Indiana for a package centered around Bruce Brown and a stash of draft capital and young talent. As Siakam slid in as the new starting four for Indiana, Walker was pushed even further down the depth chart, effectively leaving him to be an after-thought for the rest of the season. Ironically enough, Walker's career-high of 15 points against the Sacramento Kings came on January 18, 2024, the exact day that Siakam was traded to the Pacers.

For what would be Walker's last chance to show the team that he could contribute at a high level, he gave the opposing Golden 1 Center crowd a show. 10 of his 15 points came in the fourth quarter, where he would knock down four of his six attempts from the field, including two three-pointers to hold off the Kings in a narrow 126-121 victory. Walker's 10 fourth-quarter points were a team-high, proving that he was a capable scorer when needed most. That month of January proved to be his best stretch of the season, but he'd see no reward.

Jarace Walker Stats - January 2024 Category Stat PTS 7.3 TS% 58.3% 3PT% 47.4% STL 0.8 MIN 13.2

Post-Siakam trade, Walker's opportunities lessened and lessened, and he only played an average of 3.8 minutes in the post-season, where he'd once again only check into a contest when it was well out of hand for either side.

Now, after choosing to expose their eighth overall selection in the draft to limited time on an NBA court, Indiana may have to assess their options in terms of Walker's future with the team, especially if they are looking to bring back each and every player that was chosen over Walker in the regular season.

Walker's Days in Indiana May be Numbered

Through no fault of his own, Walker has a chance to develop more freely with a new franchise

Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

The Pacers and Jarace Walker seem to be at a crossroads, mostly because Walker had shown glimpses of his talent in limited time, but was never rewarded for it. Indiana has a right to conduct themselves in this way, though, as they were looking to be serious contenders in the Eastern Conference with the addition of Siakam, who ended up making the Pacers' offense even better than what it already had become. As a team that won 47 games and made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals, the Pacers may look to make changes that could perceivably take them over the top, and those plans could revolve around Walker.

As a rookie with untapped potential to this point, Walker may be a piece that other teams are eyeing as a low-risk, high-reward project. Specifically, if the Pacers are looking to make a deal with a team that will give a star away in favor of leaning into a rebuild, Walker would be seen as a player who could join a young team with eyes toward the future.

Many thought that he would've been involved in the trade for Siakam back in late January, but instead, Jordan Nwora and Kira Lewis Jr. were the young players that got shipped out to the now-rebuilding Raptors. Because Walker was not a part of this deal, it could mean that Indiana is planning something even bigger.

When it comes to this off-season, it's been noted by many NBA insiders and media outlets that the Pacers are looking to maintain the services of Siakam, as their primary goal is to make sure that he won't end up being an unsuccessful one-year rental, but that they would love for him to sign a deal to remain in Indiana long-term. As for some of their bench front-court pieces, Toppin may also be back with the team, as he will hit restricted free agency this summer.

His 2023-24 campaign was an impactful one for Indiana, as he's developed from solely being employed as an athletic, rim-running slasher to a legitimate spot-up three-point shooting threat, connecting on a career-high 40.3 percent of his attempts from distance for the season.

With a possible front-court rotation already set for next season, pending the contractual situations of both Siakam and Toppin, it would seem that Walker would be the odd man out, but several prominent NBA insiders think differently. Just over a week before the Siakam trade occurred, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski spoke on the likelihood of Walker finding a different home after being asked whether he'd be included in a deal for Siakam via Threads.

"Never say never, but... I think the Pacers are very, very determined to NOT include Jarace Walker in any trade. Indiana is very high on him, as are other teams, of course." - Adrian Wojnarowski

Wojnarowski does have a point, as Indiana doesn't have a reputation of giving up on their draft picks so quickly, even when they are buried by other talent on the roster. Their second-year guard, Andrew Nembhard, enjoyed incredible levels of success this season, and Walker could be on a trajectory of earning more and more minutes come next season through stellar play. Rick Carlisle was able to trust Nembhard as arguably their first option in their last two games of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics, so who's to say that Walker won't get a regular season opportunity fairly soon?

While the Pacers are taking their time in deciding what to do with their lottery pick from one year ago, their decision should come sooner than later, as it's hard to believe that Walker would continue to tolerate sitting on the bench much longer, especially when he knows very well that he could receive more consistent chances to develop elsewhere.