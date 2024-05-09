Highlights The Indiana Pacers filed a complaint to the NBA highlighting 78 calls they think officials have gotten wrong in their second round series vs. the New York Knicks.

Rick Carlisle implied the Knicks have gotten favorable calls for being a big-market team.

Though the Pacers have had some tough calls go against them, the Pacers players haven't blamed the refs and instead have said they need to play etter.

Rick Carlisle and the Indiana Pacers are not happy with the referees.

The Pacers, down 2-0 to the New York Knicks in the second round of the playoffs, filed a complaint to the NBA highlighting 78 plays they thought were called incorrectly over the first two games of the series, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

Carlisle, who was ejected late in Game 2 after arguing about the officiating, told reporters that the Pacers would be filing the complaint.

"I can promise you that we're going to submit these tonight. New York can get ready. They'll see 'em too. I'm always talking to our guys about not making it about the officials, but we deserve a fair shot."

Carlisle then implied the Knicks were getting a favorable whistle because they're a big-market team.

"Small-market teams deserve an equal shot. They deserve a fair shot no matter where they're playing."

The series has seen the Pacers fall victim to some questionable calls. In Game 1, referees called a kick ball on the Pacers that the NBA later said was incorrect. The Pacers were also called for a moving screen in the final minute, which was held up by review (and deemed correct by the NBA) but many fans and analysts thought was a weak call.

In Game 2, Carlisle was particularly mad about referees over-turning a late double-dribble call on Isaiah Hartenstein — which would have given the Pacers the ball with a little over a minute to go and the Pacers trailing by six — without going to video replay.

Additionally, Jalen Brunson, who is one of the NBA's best players at selling calls, drew a charge on Myles Turner in the third quarter that seemed questionable.

It's the second series in a row that the Knicks' opponent has claimed that the officiating has been one-sided. After the Knicks' Game 2 win over the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round, the Sixers filed a grievance over the officiating and similarly highlighted calls they felt were wrong. The Sixers would go on to win Game 3 behind Joel Embiid's 50 points and a 33-to-19 free throw disparity.

Pacers Players Aren't Blaming Refs

Pacers players have not taken their head coach's side over the officiating.

Tyrese Haliburton told reporters after the game that the Pacers simply have to play better.

"At the end of the day we got outplayed. We were right there to win the game. Would I like more consistency [out of the officiating]? Yeah. But let’s not pretend that’s the reason we lost. We just didn’t play good enough."

Backup guard T.J McConnell echoed Haliburton's thoughts.

"We love Rick showing that type of energy on the court, but that's not the feeling that we have in the locker room. We're not going to sit here and blame officials. We gotta be better. It's just that simple."

Indeed, beyond the officiating, the Pacers have plenty of reasons why they trail 2-0. Despite the Knicks being severely short-handed, the Knicks have a 132 offensive rating over the two games. While the rebounding between the two teams has been nearly even, the Knicks have gotten big boards late in games, grabbing five offensive rebounds in the fourth quarter of Game 2 which led to six second-chance points.

The Pacers are also shooting just 69.4 percent from the free throw line in the series.

In a series that's been decided by just 13 total points over two games, those are areas the Pacers badly need to clean up if they want to keep their season alive.