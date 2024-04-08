Highlights TJ McConnell is a reliable bench player who impacts winning and is vital for the Indiana Pacers' playoff push.

Despite not being a star, McConnell's averages have improved significantly recently, making him a key player.

McConnell, like Larry Bird, feels slighted when opponents send a white player to guard him and used it as motivation on the court.

TJ McConnell is everything the Indiana Pacers would want from Tyrese Haliburton's backup. Undersized but tenacious on defense, he routinely posts ten points for the Pacers while maintaining the fluid ball movement that has Indiana in the NBA playoff picture.

He is not an All-Star, not a Hall of Famer, but just a bench player who impacts winning and gets the job done on both ends. At 31 years old, he is the perfect locker room leader for a young team aiming to make some noise in the Eastern Conference in the coming seasons.

While he is valuable as a bench player, he likes to let his game do most of his talking. As the Pacers make their playoff push, his averages are up, he's been asked to do more, and he's risen to the occasion.

TJ McConnell's Averages Category Career Season Last 10 Games MPG 21.6 18.2 20.0 PPG 7.4 10.0 14.0 APG 5.1 5.4 6.0 SPG 1.2 1.0 0.5 FG% 51.5% 55.3% 56.0% 3PT% 34.5% 36.8% 44.0%

McConnell is catching fire at just the right time and has become a big-shot maker off the bench for the Pacers. While it's too little too late to be considered for the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year Award, it has come at just the right time for the Pacers to make a postseason run.

McConnell Has Larry Bird-Level Competitiveness

While not as talented as Bird, McConnell and the Indiana native have one similarity

Even the most diehard Pacers fans will readily admit that Larry Bird is one of the NBA's greatest players ever, and TJ McConnell, while talented, is not. Bird was the best player on multiple championship teams, and McConnell comes off the bench for the sixth-seeded Pacers.

They are simply not the same player.

However, according to Myles Turner, they do have one thing in common: they both feel slighted when opponents send a white guy to guard them. Bird famously told Charles Barkley that he found it "disrespectful" when a white player was sent to guard him. McConnell has the same mentality.

“I think [McConnell] takes it personally when he sees white boys guarding him, that’s just another thing I think I see with him too. I think he wants to be THE white boy. You know what I mean?” -Myles Turner

There is the stereotype that white players are not very good defenders in the NBA. The last white Defensive Player of the Year was Marc Gasol in 2013, so maybe the criticism is founded.

McConnell doesn't have the gravity that Bird had, but he is a shifty guard who can knock down open shots and get to the rim, despite his small frame. Coming off the bench, he is not the type of player that coaches will readily put their worst defender on.

Heading into the playoffs, the Pacers will rely on McConnell to snap any cold streaks and provide a steady hand on a largely inexperienced team. Maybe he'll have a career game against the Boston Celtics and Payton Pritchard, or if Indiana falls to the Play-In Tournament he'll secure a playoff berth against the Miami Heat and Tyler Herro.

Don't say he didn't warn you.