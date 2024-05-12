Highlights Haliburton excels as the Pacers secure a crucial win in the playoffs, displaying impressive form.

Pacers rely on a diverse offensive game with the addition of Siakam to overpower opponents.

Knicks facing injuries to key players, leaving them in a difficult position against a resurgent Pacers team.

In what was a gut-wrenching victory, 111-106, the Indiana Pacers now trail the New York Knicks 2-1 with hopes of swinging the momentum of the series back in their favor.

Behind well-rounded efforts from their starters, the Pacers ran the Knicks off the floor, using their health and youth to their advantage. Riddled with injuries, the Knicks could be in big trouble as the Pacers continue to push the tempo and play with pace. This style of play is exactly the environment that Tyrese Haliburton thrives in and what the Knicks should fear most.

Haliburton Back to All-Star Form

Superstar guard shows signs of returning to his former self

Haliburton finished the game with 35 points, shooting 53.8 percent from the field and making a conscious effort to get his team involved. Joining some elite company, he became only the fifth player ever to score at least 30 points, with at least six made threes in back-to-back postseason games.

His lights out shooting and unselfishness gave fans a glimpse of the team they saw earlier in the season.

Haliburton's 2023-24 Season Stats Stats Pre-Injury Post-Injury PTS 23.6 16.9 AST 12.5 9.5 FG% 49.7 45.4 3P% 40.3 32.3 WIN% 58.3 56.5

Before his injury, Haliburton was on a complete tear, as he and the Pacers wreaked havoc throughout the league. Since their terrific start, they have diversified their offense with the addition of Pascal Siakam, and become quite a formidable foe against any contending team in the eastern conference. With all that being said, their success is still completely reliant on the health of their superstar.

As the season roars on, Haliburton grows healthier and continues to look more like his former self with each game, while the Knicks continue to break down.

They entered the postseason without their All-Star Julius Randle, and one after another, the Knicks have seen key players from their roster fall to injury. With a lot of the offensive burden falling on Jalen Brunson, the Knicks find themselves in a tough position moving forward, with little-to-no support behind him.

As Haliburton returns to top form, the two will continue their battle for point guard supremacy, and the series may very well go down as one of the better head-to-head match-ups in playoff history.

The two teams are set to face off once again, Sunday at 3:30 PM ET, for Game 4 of their round two playoff match-up, and the winner of the game will likely determine the outcome of the entire series.