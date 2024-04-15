Highlights The Indiana Pacers clinched the 6th seed in the Eastern Conference, and All-Star Tyrese Haliburton says the team is ready to take on anyone.

Haliburton stands out as the driving force of the franchise while leading the NBA in assists.

The Pacers' strong supporting cast, led by Pascal Siakam, solidifies them as a tough playoff matchup for any team.

After blowing out the Atlanta Hawks in the regular season finale, the Indiana Pacers clinched a berth in the 2024 NBA Playoffs. Though tied with the Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers at 47-35, the Pacers won the season series against the Sixers, 2-1. As a result, Indiana will be the East’s No. 6 seed.

Following the victory, Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton spoke about the Pacers making it to the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

"Just really excited,” Haliburton says, per SI’s Tony East. “Really exited to go to the playoffs with this group... We can beat anybody. Whoever it is, we're ready to go."

Tyrese Haliburton is a New Age Throwback

Haliburton goes against the grain of a modern-day point guard

Haliburton has been sensational this season, drawing comparisons to Hall of Fame guard Steve Nash due to his penchant for dishing out assists. In an era where many point guards are more akin to shooting guards than prior generations, Haliburton’s floor general mentality has made him the Pacers’ puppet-master.

Indeed, Haliburton leads the NBA in total assists (752), and averages a league-high 10.9 assists per game.

"We can beat anybody. Whoever it is, we're ready to go." — Tyrese Haliburton

Furthermore, though he lost his rhythm shooting from outside for a couple of weeks while recovering from a hamstring strain, he shot 36.4 percent from three-point range. The fact that this mark is a career-low for Haliburton only serves to highlight how special of a player he is. Selected with the 12th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Haliburton is now a two-time All-Star.

Haliburton's Supporting Cast on Pacers

Led by Pascal Siakam, the Pacers have one of the best supporting casts in the NBA

While Haliburton is the driving force of the Pacers’ performance, their record this season also hinged on the play of their supporting cast. Indiana has eight rotation players shooting above 36 percent from beyond the arc this season. With their pace and Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle putting his perimeter threats in the right position, Indiana has managed to have the second-best offensive rating in the NBA (120.5).

Though they also surrender a lot of points because of their desire to get out on the break, it must be noted that the Pacers have three reputable defenders in Myles Turner, Aaron Nesmith, and Andrew Nembhard. In fact, Turner is Indiana’s all-time leader in blocked shots (1,268). As a result, their defensive rating (117.6) is ranked 24th in the NBA, but they rank 11th in steals per game (7.7) and eighth in blocks per game (5.9).

What makes the Pacers an even more formidable playoff opponent is that their second-best player is two-time All-Star and 2019 NBA champion, Pascal Siakam. This season, Siakam is averaging 21.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 0.8 steals per game.

He’s also shooting 53.3 percent from the field, the second-highest percentage of his career. Arriving in Indiana via trade in mid-January, his ability to score in myriad ways inside the arc provides a heavy jump shooting team with the necessary balance.

Pacers Can Beat Anybody

Indiana is battle-tested entering the 2024 NBA Playoffs

Of course, the Pacers have steep competition, even just out East. The Boston Celtics are the only team in the NBA with 60-plus wins this season. The Milwaukee Bucks have floundered under Doc Rivers but are still led by a two-time MVP. And, speaking of MVPs, the 76ers got theirs back and look much better for it.

Nonetheless, the Pacers have at least one win against every Eastern Conference team they’ve faced this season. They’re 8-5 against the Celtics, Bucks, and Sixers. And with a first-round matchup against Milwaukee, with the status of star Giannis Antetokounmpo up in the air, the Bucks should unquestionably be on upset watch.