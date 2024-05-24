This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Highlights Bad luck struck the Pacers as main guard Tyrese Haliburton left Game 2 with a hamstring injury.

Haliburton had a significant drop in performance, scoring fewer points and assists than in Game 1.

Indiana needs Haliburton back to have a chance at a comeback in the playoff series vs. Boston.

For most of their 2024 playoff run, the Indiana Pacers have largely avoided the injury bug. But that string of luck may have run out on Thursday night during Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.

Throughout the game against the Boston Celtics, main guard Tyrese Haliburton appeared to wince at certain times as he ran up the court. Late in the fourth quarter, he landed in what appeared to be a normal way but immediately walked off the court and toward the Indiana bench, signaling that something was wrong.

With 3:44 remaining in the game, Haliburton was subsequently removed from the game as he walked off toward the locker room. He was ruled out for the remainder of Game 2 and would not return as the Celtics defeated the Pacers by a score of 126-110.

Discouraging News

It became apparent that the injury was a re-aggravation of a previous one

A few minutes following Haliburton's departure from the game, it was reported that he left the game with left hamstring soreness. It is the same injury that caused him to miss ten games during the regular season, an injury that he suffered on January 8, also against the Boston Celtics. In that game, Haliburton slipped and fell to the ground, and had to be assisted off of the court.

Following Game 2, Pacers coach Rick Carlisle told the media that Haliburton's hamstring was sore at halftime, but he came out and played through it in the third quarter. He said that Haliburton will be monitored over the coming days before making a decision for Game 3, meaning that his status for Game 3 is up in the air.

Chest Injury to Boot?

Carlisle added that Haliburton was also being monitored for a chest injury

Carlisle also added that Haliburton was being monitored following a blow to the chest which occurred during a rebound attempt with Jaylen Brown. However, that incident was unrelated to his hamstring injury.

In Game 2, Haliburton played for 28 minutes, recording just 10 points but notched eight assists. That is a far cry from the 25 points and 10 assists he recorded in 40 minutes of play in Game 1.

The Pacers dropped the first two games of the series, granting Boston a Game 2 win for the first time in these playoffs. If Indiana wishes to get back into the series, they will need Haliburton back and at full strength.