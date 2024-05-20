Highlights Pacers soared past Knicks with 67.1% FG to book a spot in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam combined for 46 points, leading Indiana in a Game 7 win.

Pacers gear up to face the dominant Boston Celtics in the next round, needing to stay sharp offensively.

The Indiana Pacers took down the New York Knicks on Sunday to punch their ticket to the Eastern Conference finals, delivering a 130–109 beat down of the home team at Madison Square Garden.

The Pacers jumped out to an impressive 39–27 lead in the first quarter and never looked back, drilling seven of their nine attempted three-pointers in the opening period to grab the game by the horns.

Leading the way for Indiana was the duo of Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam, who put up 46 points combined in their dismantling of the Knicks.

After the game, Haliburton was asked by ESPN's Lisa Salters about the Pacers' ability to deliver even as underdogs. Haliburton said it was a role that his team embraced.

"We’re just trying to play free, trying to play fun," Haliburton said. "We understand that we’re not really expected to win these games, especially here on the road in Game 7. Like you said, we don’t have a lot of experience. So we just come out and play free and have fun."

Siakam was quick to credit his teammates for coming out aggressively in the first quarter when playing in such a harsh environment.

"They did awesome. Coming in early, I wanted to give everyone confidence. Just being aggressive, calming everybody down," Siakam said of the Pacers. "I thought everyone came out with so much energy. Wktk got hot. Everyone contributed. The bench contributed. That’s who we are. We’re a team. We’ll try to keep that going."

Pacers Now Face Their Greatest Challenge Yet in the Conference Finals

Boston Celtics have dominated the Eastern Conference all year long.

With their Game 7 win in the books, the Pacers now look ahead to the conference finals against the Boston Celtics.

The Celtics took three of the five meetings between the two teams in the regular season, including dropping a whopping 155 points on the Pacers in November. But since then, both teams have evolved greatly.

As things stand, the Celtics will start the series without big man Kristaps Porziņģis as he continues to deal with a calf strain. While he's set to miss the opening two games of the series in Boston, the Celtics are hopeful he'll be ready to get back on the court by the time the series heads to Indiana for Game 3.

Meanwhile, the Pacers are playing hot, and will need to continue to play hot if they're to have a chance against the top team in the East.

In Sunday's game against the Knicks, the Pacers made history with their shooting.

While it's a lot to ask to shoot 67% from the floor against an NBA defense, the Pacers are going to have to stay sharp on offense against the Celtics.

Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals tips off on Tuesday night.