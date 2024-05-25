Highlights The Pacers face an uphill battle against the Celtics without injured star Tyrese Haliburton.

Pascal Siakam and Andrew Nembhard to step up as lead scorers in Haliburton's absence.

The Pacers must find a way to compete against the Celtics despite missing key players.

The Indiana Pacers are facing a crucial Game 3 on Saturday against the Boston Celtics, after digging themselves into an 0-2 hole after dropping the first two games of the Eastern Conference Final.

The Pacers an excellent opportunity to put the pressure on the Celtics in this series when they lost a late lead in Game 1 in Boston. They would go on to drop that game 133-128 in overtime. They were then the victims of a Jaylen Brown 40-piece in Game 2, losing 126-110.

They suffered multiple losses in that game. Their star point guard Tyrese Haliburton left the game with a left hamstring injury. This was the same injury that cost Haliburton to miss time early in the regular season. Now, the Pacers will be forced to once again figure things out without their top playmaker.

Staring down an uphill battle against the league's best regular season team, the Pacers' path to making this series against the Celtics a competitive one just got a lot tougher.

Impact Of Haliburton's Injury

Indiana is staring down a goliath of a task moving forward

Many counted the Pacers out in this Eastern Conference Finals against the Celtics before it even started. The highly competitive Game 1 may have swayed some into believing there could be some unexpected fireworks in this series.

However, without Haliburton in the lineup, it's hard to believe that this series isn't heading for a quick four or five-game affair. The Pacers are already shorthanded against the Celtics, missing their young scoring wing Benedict Mathurin. Mathurin has been out since March with a torn right labrum.

The addition of Haliburton to the injury list leaves Indiana without, arguably, their best player. The Pacers went 7-6 without Haliburton in the lineup during the regular season.

A large responsibility will now fall on the shoulders of two key players for the Pacers moving forward: Pascal Siakam and Andrew Nembhard.

Siakam has led the team in scoring through the postseason, averaging 21.7 points to go with 4.3 assists per game. Siakam will likely be tasked with a much larger role initiating the offense for Indiana in Haliburton's absence.

Nembhard is due for a usage increase as well. The sophomore guard is averaging 13.1 points and 5.0 assists per game in the postseason. Lead guard duties will likely be thrust upon him and veteran T.J. McConnell moving forward.

This now makes three-straight teams that the Celtics have faced who have dealt with injuries to their star players. The Miami Heat were without Jimmy Butler for their first round series in the Eastern Conference playoffs. They then matched up with a Cleveland Cavaliers team who missed star Donovan Mitchell and defensive anchor Jarrett Allen for portions of their second-round series.

Stats are courtesy of NBA.com.