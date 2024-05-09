Highlights Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton wouldn't blame the refs for the team's Game 2 loss to the New York Knicks.

The comments came shortly after Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle criticized refs following a few questionable calls in Game 2.

Carlisle was ejected late in the Pacers' loss over a non-call in favor of the Knicks.

The Indiana Pacers fell to the New York Knicks once again on Wednesday night, losing 130–121 to drop into a 2–0 deficit in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

After taking a 10-point lead into halftime, the Pacers fell apart in the third quarter, getting outscored by the Knicks 36–18, and were unable to make a comeback in the final period.

Speaking with reporters after the game, Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton refused to blame the officiating for the outcome of the game. While several key calls went against Indiana, Haliburton argued that his team was positioned to win, but was simply unable to finish.

“At the end of the day we got outplayed," Haliburton said. "We were right there to win the game. Would I like more consistency [out of the officiating]? Yeah. But let’s not pretend that’s the reason we lost. We just didn’t play good enough."

Despite the loss, Haliburton sounded like he was ready to get back to work.

"It’s 2–0. We’re going back to Indy. I like us in any matchup. I’m not worried."

Haliburton Didn't Want to Blame the Referees, but His Coach Was a Different Story

Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle made his stance on the officiating of Wednesday night's game extremely clear.

One call in particular highlighted the Pacers' frustrations, and ultimately resulted in the ejection of head coach Rick Carlisle. With just over a minute left to play and Indiana attempting to come back from trailing 124–118, it appeared that the Pacers had stolen a possession after Knicks big man Isaiah Hartenstein was called for a double-dribble.

While it didn't look like Hartenstein committed the infraction, even those who strictly abide by the rule book would need to be stingy to call him for a carry on the play. The whistle was blown, and the call was signaled. But after the referees conferred for a moment, the play was ruled an inadvertent whistle, and the Knicks retained possession.

The TNT crew calling the game was befuddled by the decision. The whistle might have been incorrect, but it certainly wasn't inadvertent. Carlisle argued much of the same right in the face of the referee.

Carlisle was ejected seconds later after further arguing his point. After the game, he made the case that his team wasn't getting calls against the big-market Knicks.

It wasn't the first time in the series that Carlisle had raised issues with the officiating.

Game 3 is set to tip off on Friday night in Indiana.