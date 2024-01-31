Highlights With the new rule requiring 65 regular-season games for All-NBA eligibility, Tyrese Haliburton is at risk of losing tens of millions of dollars.

The Indiana Pacers made a big play to turbocharge their transition from plucky upstart to title contender earlier this month, acquiring two-time All-NBA pick Pascal Siakam from the Toronto Raptors in a deal that sent Bruce Brown, Jordan Nwora, and three first-round picks to the Great White North. And the early returns have been promising.

The duo of Siakam and franchise cornerstone Tyrese Haliburton have yet to see much time on the court, thanks to a nagging hamstring injury for the latter. After missing 10 of the Pacers' previous 11 contests with the injury, Haliburton finally returned to the court during Tuesday's loss to the East-leading Boston Celtics.

Haliburton missing so many games has done more than just slow the star tandem's integration. It has also put the 23-year-old at risk of losing tens of millions of dollars as he eyes his biggest-ever paychecks in the Association. And, very clearly, he's not happy about the situation.

The 2023-24 campaign marks the first time that NBA players will have to meet a games-played threshold to qualify for year-end honors and awards. To bring home the hardware, players must have seen action in at least 65 regular-season contests, and Haliburton isn't down with the new criteria.

“I think it’s a stupid rule, like plenty of the guys in the league, but this is what the owners want, so as players, we gotta do our job and play in 65 games if we’re able to. ... That’s what I gotta do, take care of my body to be able to play in those games, and I think you’re seeing other players in the league kind of face the same thing. As long as the owners are happy.”

In a day and age where supermax eligibility and overall contract values are tied to things like award wins and all-league selections, it's not exactly a shocker that players aren't fans. Haliburton has more cause than most to be sweating about missed games, though.

As of this writing, he can miss only three more games and still remain All-NBA eligible; a nod that would increase the total payout on his designated rookie extension from $204.5 million to more than $245 million.

Should he manage to log the requisite amount of appearances, the former Sacramento King should have a strong chance at making one of the All-NBA teams. Right now, he's averaging 23.3 points, 12.5 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals per contest. Meanwhile, his effective field goal percentage checks in at an impressive 58.8.

Joel Embiid could be punished by new rule, too

The Sixers star is on the hunt for his second MVP trophy

Joel Embiid has been otherworldly this season, averaging 36.0 points, 11.4 rebounds and 5.6 assists nightly and connecting on 53.9 percent of his shot attempts. For historical context, only two other players have logged 36-11-5 lines since the NBA began: Wilt Chamberlain and Elgin Baylor (and neither of them scored as efficiently as Embiid has in 2023-24).

But he, too, is in real danger of becoming ineligible for a trophy. So far, he has missed 12 games this season for Philly, meaning his cushion for MVP/All-NBA eligibility is down to just five games. For context, Embiid played in 66 games during his MVP campaign a season ago. If the rules had applied to the 2022-23 season, Embiid would have been just two missed games away from losing out on All-NBA and MVP candidacy.

Embiid, who recently scored a career-high 70 points in a game against the San Antonio Spurs, is currently holding down the top spot on the NBA's MVP ladder.

Fewest Games Played In An MVP Season Winner Games Played Season Karl Malone 49 1998-99 Bill Walton 58 1977-78 LeBron James 62 2011-12 Giannis Antetokounmpo 63 2019-20 Bob Cousy 64 1956-57 Joel Embiid 66 2022-23

While the rules may seem arbitrary, it's worth noting that every MVP winner has played at least 65 games, the most notable exceptions being those who played fewer games due to a shortened season. Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, and Karl Malone all won their respective MVP awards in fewer games, but the seasons were cut short either due to a worldwide pandemic or a lockout.

The only player to have won MVP without logging over 60 games in a full regular season was Bill Walton of the Portland Trail Blazers in 1977-78.