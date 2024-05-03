Highlights Tyrese Haliburton led the Pacers to their first playoff series victory since 2014.

Haliburton had strong stats against the Bucks, nearly averaging a double-double in six games.

The Pacers will face the Knicks in the next round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

The Indiana Pacers defeated the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 6 to move on to the next round of the NBA Playoffs. After the 22-point victory, Pacers All-Star Tyrese Haliburton wasted no time going to social media and trolling Bucks guard Patrick Beverley.

During the series, Beverley was asked about what it was like trying to defend Haliburton and said "check the numbers" regarding Haliburton's poor shooting. Haliburton posted a tweet saying "Con man. Flip from above the rim," a line Bucks guard Damian Lillard, then with the Portland Trail Blazers, used last year.

Tyrese Haliburton Was Crucial to the Pacers' Series Victory

Haliburton helped Indiana win their first playoff series since 2014

In six games against Milwaukee, Haliburton averaged 16 points, 9.3 assists, and 5.8 rebounds per game. Additionally, the 24-year-old shot 43.5% from the field, despite a lowly 29.6% clip from beyond the arc. Haliburton also hit the game-winning shot in Game 3 to help the Pacers take a 2-1 series lead.

Much like he did during the regular season, Haliburton's well-rounded offensive game played a huge role in Indiana's series victory over the Bucks. Though his perimeter shooting took a hit, the former Sacramento Kings guard was equally a good scorer and facilitator. Interestingly, something Haliburton did best during the series was to be less aggressive as a playmaker and implement forward Pascal Siakam better in their system. After Game 2, Haliburton talked about his chemistry with Siakam.

“Early on, I was maybe a little too aggressive at trying to hunt him. But I think it’s helped build our chemistry because he sensed it too. Doing a better job of implementing him and he’s excelled well in that."

Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers Will Meet the Knicks in the Next Round

Pacers will face the Knicks in the second round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs

Now that their first-round series is complete, Haliburton's Pacers must prepare for their next challenge--the New York Knicks. During the regular season, the Pacers owned a 2-1 record against the Knicks. That series kicks off on Monday, May 6 at 7:30 PM EST in New York.

