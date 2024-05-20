Highlights Pacers advance to Eastern Conference finals after defeating Knicks in Game 7 at MSG.

Tyrese Haliburton led the way with an outstanding performance, and caused a bit of postgame controversy with his hoodie choice.

Haliburton's hoodie featured Reggie Miller's iconic "choke" sign, stirring up emotions from Knicks fans.

The Indiana Pacers punched their ticket to the Eastern Conference finals on Sunday, taking down the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden for a 130–109 victory.

All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton led the way for the Pacers, finishing the game with 26 points, four rebounds, six assists, a block and a steal.

While his play on the court was magnificent, Haliburton's greatest highlight of the day likely came after the game, when he rubbed some salt in the wound of the Knicks' loss with a specially-made hoodie.

When Haliburton arrived at his post-game press conference, he was wearing a sweatshirt that depicted Pacers' legend Reggie Miller miming "choke" to the Knicks crowd, one of the moments that made him an enemy of New York sports fans for eternity.

Haliburton's Sweatshirt Hurts Because It's True

The Knicks were in control of the series, but now find themselves heading on an early vacation.

Haliburton downplayed the sweatshirt when asked about it at the podium.

"I'm just wearing a hoodie," Haliburton said. "I like to be comfy on the plane."

While he didn't speak much about the outfit, his actions spoke louder than words. Miller became public enemy No. 1 at Madison Square Garden during his playing career with the Pacers, and with Indiana's win on Sunday, Haliburton has now taken up his cause.

Miller didn't let the night go by without getting in a jab of his own. As a broadcaster for TNT, Miller called one of the games played at the Garden between his former team and his fiercest rivals.

Throughout that game, Miller was subject to boos and negative chants, and even got a reminder from Knicks guard Josh Hart that the boos were specifically for him.

But after the Pacers' win on Sunday, Miller got the last laugh, posting in victory on Instagram. While the caption gives credit to the Knicks for how they played in the series, the moment he chose to highlight speaks volumes.

While the win feels nice, Haliburton and the Pacers will only be able to bask in its glow for so long, as their match-up in the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics is set to tip off on Tuesday night.

The Celtics took three of the five meetings between the two teams in the regular season, but with Indiana now riding high off of a dominant performance against the Knicks in one of the harshest environments imaginable, anything is possible.