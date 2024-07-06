Highlights Green Bay Packers have a young lineup with rising stars like Jordan Love and Quay Walker.

The Green Bay Packers seem like a team on the cusp of becoming a Super Bowl contender, with one of the NFL's youngest lineups and up-and-coming stars at key positions like quarterback Jordan Love and linebacker Quay Walker.

Adding another young star to the mix could be just the edge the defense needs to win hard-fought playoff games, like their 21-14 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round following the 2023 season.

Rookie linebacker Edgerrin Cooper might be that difference maker, with the 6-foot-2, 229-pound Texas A&M product already winning over teammates in the offseason, including Walker (via NFL.com):

He's showing flashes, getting downhill, playing, flying around. I just tell him, 'Don't do no thinking, bro. Just fly around. If you mess up, it is what it is. You a rookie. Just take what you can learn … and go from there.'

Cooper, the No. 45 overall pick, signed a four-year, $8.59 million rookie contract.

Cooper Has 'Burning Desire' to Make Tackles

LB dominated final two seasons at Texas A&M, earning All-American honors

USA Today

Cooper only started eight games as a junior in 2022 but still had 61 tackles and, as a senior in 2023, put it all together on the way to being named an Associated Press All-American with 84 tackles, 17 TFL, 8.0 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote Cooper has a "burning desire to get to the football" in his pre-draft evaluation and compared him to Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd, who made the PFWA All-Rookie Team in 2022.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: When it comes to the NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers have invested heavily in defense the last decade—the Packers have used their first pick on a defensive player 8 times in the last 10 years.

Whatever ascent the Packers are on right now, they'll need to beef up their defense if they want to take it to the next level.

Green Bay finished 17th in the NFL in total defense in 2023, giving up an average of 335.1 yards per game. Green Bay struggled the most defending the run, finishing 28th in the NFL in run defense

Defending the run is an area where Cooper might make the biggest impact, as he put up the ninth-best PFF run defense grade among linebackers in the FBS last year, at 87.6. His 15.1 stop percentage also ranked fifth in the nation.

