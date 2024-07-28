Highlights The Green Bay Packers' 2024 success is dependent on how Jordan Love performs in his second year as their starting quarterback.

Defensive improvements and Love's dominance carrying over from the end of the 2023 season could mean big things for the Packers this year.

Potential regression from Love and a slow defensive start could prevent Green Bay from advancing further in the postseason.

The 2023 NFL season could not have gone much better for the Green Bay Packers.

Expected by many to embark on a rebuild after the trade of Aaron Rodgers, the historic organization pushed its way into the postseason and nearly wound up in the NFC Championship game with an offensive core almost exclusively consisting of players under age-25 (Aaron Jones, 29, was the most significant exception).

Head coach Matt LaFleur showed any criticism he and general manager Brian Gutekunst had caught for drafting Jordan Love in the first round back in 2020 was misguided, as he helped turn the former Utah State product from a potential Trey Lance-type bust into a higher-end quarterback without a bonafide star receiver on the roster.

Had the defense or special teams been more consistent, it's possible the Packers would have somehow found a way to win their fifth Lombardi Trophy, similar to how Rodgers and Mike McCarthy did for the franchise's fourth in 2010.

With Love set to become one of the league's highest-paid QBs in the near future and nearly the full cast of characters beyond him returning for 2024, Green Bay now has Super Bowl expectations. Here, GIVEMESPORT explores how Love's sequel could walk in the footsteps of The Godfather Part II and shine, or go down as a mess, like Rocky V.

Best Case Scenario

NFL Draft weekend becomes a three-day Super Bowl celebration

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

With BetMGM's fourth-best Super Bowl odds of any NFC team, Green Bay's most optimal (and realistic) conclusion to the 2024 season is them tying the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers for the most Super Bowl victories of any franchise in the conference.

In 2023, Love ranked on the fringes of the top 10 in most quarterback statistics. His numbers, though, are drastically weighed down by his performances during the first half of the season. He wasn't a "rookie" in the literal sense, but things truly clicked for him through the back portion of the regular season. In his first year as the everyday starter, he dominated from Week 11 onward.

Jordan Love: Weeks 1-10 vs. Weeks 11-18 Category WK 1-10 WK 11-18 Games 9 8 Record 3-6 6-2 Completion Percentage 58.7% 70.3% Passing Yards 2,009 2,150 Passing TD 14 18 Interceptions 10 1 Pass Yds./GM 223.2 268.8 Yds./Attempt 6.70 7.71 Air Yds./Attempt 6.13 8.84 Passer Rating 80.5 112.7

Is his second half showing completely sustainable? Probably not. But with no worries about his job security and another offseason to build chemistry with his deep, dynamic receiving corps in LaFleur's system, he's set to avoid the inconsistencies that plagued his earliest weeks a year ago and help Green Bay avoid slip-ups against lesser foes, such as the Desmond Ridder-led Atlanta Falcons (Week 2) and the New York Giants with Tommy DeVito (Week 14).

While the offense should sustain its level of play, at worst, the Packers' defense is set to be much better in 2024. On the surface, coordinator Joe Barry did a solid job last season, finishing top-10 in points allowed and passing yards per game. However, the underlying metrics were less than kind: Green Bay ranked 22nd in EPA/Rush and 28th in EPA/Pass.

Packers defenders, from old-timer Kenny Clark to newcomer Xavier McKinney and all in between, have spoken glowingly about the freedom they'll enjoy in new hire Jeff Hafley's scheme.

The group should not only be able to snare many more than the nearly league-worst seven interceptions they had last year, but prevent opposing offenses from doing whatever they please to get down the field too.

Green Bay finished 9-8 in 2023 and lost road games to the Falcons, Giants, Las Vegas Raiders, and Denver Broncos. Three of those four occurred in the first seven weeks of the season, when Love and his assortment of rookie/second-year weapons were working through the kinks of their system. One loss of that caliber may transpire this season; four of them almost certainly won't.

Victories over the Detroit Lions would all but assure the Packers a division crown, as the rebuilding Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay's in-division children—I mean, the Chicago Bears—have talent, but appear to be a step or two away from truly competing for the NFC North in 2024.

Green Bay lacked the defensive chops to beat truly elite teams when push came to shove in 2023; they should have them in 2024. With the offense's versatile game plans working in tandem with the upgrades on the other side, the Packers can capture Super Bowl 59 in Las Vegas.

Worst Case Scenario

Love bites, Love bleeds; Love brings me to my knees

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

As of this writing, Love and the Packers are negotiating a long-term deal. He is at camp, but not practicing. If they can't agree to terms sooner rather than later, he will continue missing valuable reps with Jayden Reed, Christian Watson, Luke Musgrave, and others. After such a successful year, you don't want to hinder your chances going into the new season.

Love's absence is a good thing in that it gives rookie seventh-round pick Michael Pratt the chance to acclimate to the professional setting, but Green Bay will be doomed if they have to turn to him or Sean Clifford for an extended period of time. Neither backup signal-caller has the talent nor the upside Love possesses. Any injury to a franchise quarterback is obviously the worst-case for any team, but still needs to be mentioned.

It's also possible, if Love stays healthy, that the end of his 2023 campaign proves to be a mirage. He wouldn't be the first player in league history to have his play drop off a bit after signing for big money or to end up as a one-hit wonder. Perhaps opposing defenses pick up on his tendencies and shut him down early, and the adjustments he makes don't bear fruit. As you saw above, he wasn't always perceived to be a budding superstar.

Elsewhere, the Packers defense has a long way to climb to become even a league-average unit. Cohesion takes time. If they stumble out of the gate, a surprising loss at home to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2—following a trip back from Brazil—or on the road to the Tennessee Titans in Week 3 could put them at 1-2 and behind the Lions (who open with three of four games in Detroit) very quickly.

Finally, the special teams element of the game cannot be ignored. Anders Carlson, another 2023 draft pick, was below-average in his debut season and missed nearly 50% of his kicks from beyond 40 yards. The Packers brought in Greg Joseph to compete for the job, but the soon-to-be 30-year-old pro is essentially an older version of Carlson.

Left Kicking Themselves? Player XP 0-39 40-49 50+ Anders Carlson (2023) 34/39 (87.2%) 20/20 (100%) 4/8 (50.0%) 3/5 (60.0%) Greg Joseph (2023) 36/38 (94.7%) 17/17 (100%) 3/6 (50.0%) 4/7 (57.1%) Greg Joseph (Career) 146/162 (90.1%) 62/63 (98.4%) 22/30 (73.3%) 16/28 (57.1%)

Green Bay's season ended in the divisional round last year in part because Carlson couldn't connect from 41 yards away with his team leading by four in the fourth quarter. If the Packers' hopes of winning a game hinge on his or Joseph's leg from a fair distance, it's legitimately a coin toss on whether they will walk out victorious or in defeat.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Anders Carlson missed an extra point attempt or field goal attempt in 10 of his final 12 games in 2023.

The NFC North has an argument for being the league's second-best division. The Lions are Super Bowl contenders. The Vikings' roster is in a similar situation to the Packers' last season, meaning they will be frisky. And as fun as it is to joke about the Bears' status in Green Bay's eyes, Chicago has a great defense and tremendous weaponry for Caleb Williams in their own right.

Going 0-6 against this group is very unlikely, but a 2-4 record would not be shocking in the slightest. This could lead to Green Bay missing the playoffs altogether and wondering from their couch where everything went wrong.

Final Verdict

Which scenario is more likely?

Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Barring injury, which is always the largest caveat, it's difficult to imagine the Packers will finish in the bottom half of their division or the lower end of the NFC.

They have a strong, youth-laden roster that only got better with time in 2023, essentially brought back everyone on offense—sub in Josh Jacobs and MarShawn Lloyd at running back—and raised the defense's ceiling through free agency and a scheme change.

It will be hard to navigate past the 49ers, Lions, and Philadelphia Eagles, among others, to reach Las Vegas and represent the NFC in the Super Bowl. But even if they settle for second in the NFC North, picking three non-division winners to beat them out for a Wild Card slot seems foolish.

They routinely battle for the playoffs, and unless they suffer an injury at quarterback, they almost always find their way in. Expect them to make it once again, and don't be surprised if they carry their old coach's namesake trophy home with them in the end.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.