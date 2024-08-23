Key Takeaways Packers legend Brett Favre believes QB Jordan Love can lead the team to a Super Bowl.

Love had a breakout 2023 season, throwing for 4,000-plus yards and 30-plus touchdowns.

Green Bay is now committed to Love, who signed a record-breaking extension in July.

When the Green Bay Packers snapped a two-decades-long streak without a championship by capturing Super Bowl 31 after the 1996 season, Brett Favre had just completed his fifth season as leader of the franchise and received his second of three straight league MVP awards. The journey was similar for his successor, Aaron Rodgers , who won their next Super Bowl in his third year at the helm.

The pressure to immediately reach those familiar heights as face of the Packers shouldn't be too immense for incumbent Jordan Love , entering just his second campaign as their starter.

But high hopes have already been set by the Hall of Famer Favre, who recently told Infinity Sports Network's The Zach Gelb Show that Love can "without question" follow in his steps:

He's got a lot of playing years ahead, but barring injury, I don't see any reason why [Love] doesn't take them to a Super Bowl. He almost did this past year... It was time for him to take over... I was very impressed with how he got better each and every week...

Love's young career bears a resemblance to Rodgers' tenure, as both quarterbacks were first-round draft choices and forced to watch multiple seasons from the bench before taking over the starting role. But, unlike Rodgers, Love's first full season under center featured a playoff run that instilled hope in a fanbase that might've doubted his potential to thrive in the NFL.

Showing Some Love in Green Bay

Love climbed the QB ranks in his first full season as a starter

Defying his critics, Love produced a breakout season in 2023, completing 64.2 percent of his passes for 4,159 yards with 32 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

The 25-year-old's play also sparked a second-half surge, and after clinching the NFC's final Wild-Card spot, the Packers pulled off a dominant upset win over the Dallas Cowboys in January.

While the Packers' season ended in disappointment one week later in a tight road loss to the San Francisco 49ers , ownership was sold on what Love orchestrated. Cementing himself as their long-term solution, Love signed a four-year, $220 million contract extension in July that placed him tied for the highest-paid player in history. It also included a massive signing bonus of $160.3 million.

It's no secret that Love was placed in an awkward position when the Packers spent valuable draft capital on him in 2020, much to the chagrin of Rodgers, who went on to capture MVP honors for the next two seasons. But his patience amid the incessant drama as a backup paid off, and as bold as the pick was years ago, the initial vision for Love is now being realized.

Love In All the Right Places

Packers counting on Love to learn from growing pains

Favre believes that Love "went over and beyond" the league's expectations, and the statistics certainly back up the claim.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Jordan Love became only the third quarterback in NFL history to throw for 4,000+ yards and 32+ touchdowns in his first season with multiple starts. In addition, he threw for multiple touchdowns with no interceptions in a league-high nine games in 2023.

What remains to be seen is whether Love can maintain elite consistency for an entire season. He was arguably the NFL's best quarterback in football from Week 11 on, tallying 1,828 yards with a 113.5 passer rating and a laudable 16:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio. His first 10 games told a different story, however, when he produced a 16:10 ratio with an 83.8 passer rating.

Love 2023 NFL Ranks Week 11-18 Category Love Rank Pass Yards 1,828 6th TDs 16 T-2nd INT % 0.4 1st Completion % 70.7 3rd Yards/Attempt 7.6 T-6th Passer Rating 113.5 1st

The second-half version of Love was on full display in the playoff game against Dallas, when he completed 21 of 26 passes for three touchdowns with a near-perfect 157.2 passer rating. But the first-half struggles returned in San Francisco, as he threw multiple picks for the first time since Week 10 and finished with his lowest yards total (192) since Week 6.

Love recently told reporters that he's built up ample confidence within the offense, and with a young receiving corps featuring Christian Watson , Romeo Doubs , Dontayvion Wicks , and Jayden Reed , the hype surrounding the Packers is warranted.

Their regular-season opener won't be a tune-up game, though: they await a special meeting with the Philadelphia Eagles on September 6 in Brazil.

