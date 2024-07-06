Highlights The NFL was ordered to pay $4.7 billion in Sunday Ticket lawsuit, potentially tripling to $14.1 billion due to antitrust laws.

Green Bay Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy addressed the verdict, expressing disappointment and plans to appeal.

The league's appeal will be heard on July 31st, with the Packers contributing $441 million to the total payout if the ruling stands.

The NFL was recently dealt a huge blow in court, when a jury ruled in favor of the plaintiffs in the Sunday Ticket lawsuit against the league.

The jury's verdict rules that the NFL needs to pay $4.7 billion to subscribers. With federal antitrust laws, that number triples to $14.1 billion.

While the NFL issued a statement regarding the trial's outcome, no owners have spoken about the lawsuit.

However, Green Bay Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy has now spoken about the verdict in his column on the Packers' website, addressing fans' questions.

Murphy wrote:

This was obviously big news last week. I was disappointed in the verdict and know that we will appeal the decision. I would also echo the sentiments that the league expressed in its statement.

The NFL's full statement expressed their disappointment in the jury's verdict, and indicated that the ruling would be appealed.

We are disappointed with the jury's verdict today in the NFL Sunday Ticket trial class action lawsuit. We continue to believe that our media distribution strategy, which features all games broadcast on free over-the-air television in the markets of the participating teams and national distribution of our most popular games, supplemented by many additional choices including Red Zone, Sunday Ticket and NFL+, is by far the most fan friendly distribution model in all of sports and entertainment. We will certainly contest this decision as we believe that the class action claims in this case are baseless and without merit. We thank the jury for their time and service and for the guidance and oversight from Judge Gutierrez throughout the trial."

The Packers, of course, are the only community-owned NFL team.

The league's appeal will be heard on July 31st.

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Murphy ultimately didn't say much in responding to the fan's question. With the league undergoing the appeals process, it's unlikely we'll hear any statement of substance from an NFL owner.

The Packers will have to pay $441 million worth of the $14.1 billion, as the total is being divided among the league's 32 teams.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The price for Sunday Ticket this season will be $389 and is available on YouTube TV.

Murphy has already revealed he plans to retire as Packers CEO following the 2024 season, so it will be his successor's responsibility to make the payout.

Mike Florio of NBC Sports' Pro Football Talk speculated that the NFL cannot be thrilled over Murphy choosing to comment on the verdict at all. The hope, he points out, will be for the story to go away before more fans realize they may have been overcharged for Sunday Ticket.

...The NFL runs the risk of consumers realizing that the league has been gouging those who prefer out-of-market viewing in order to protect the money that comes from the networks that feed one game at a time (and at most three games on any given Sunday) to local markets from sea to shining sea.

The Packers will get a new CEO next July, when Murphy retires and Ed Policy takes over. Until then, there will be a transition period in which Murphy and Policy will be working together.

As for the NFL, the next key date on their agenda is July 31st, when Judge Gutierrez, who has been overseeing the trial, will conduct a hearing on the NFL's motion for judgment as a matter of law.

The NFL also has the option of appealing the ruling all the way to the Supreme Court.