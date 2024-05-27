Highlights Christian Watson struggled in the 2023 season due to a nagging hamstring injury.

Watson worked on muscular balance with the University of Wisconsin, Madison.

Watson, Green Bay's key weapon, aims to improve symmetry in legs for better performance.

To say that Christian Watson's 2023 season was disappointing is an understatement. The explosive wide receiver only played in nine games for the Green Bay Packers, and his playoff production was nonexistent.

The main cause was a right hamstring injury that persisted throughout the season. With help from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, Watson believes that he has found a solution for his nagging leg injuries: muscular balance in his legs.

He had this to say at OTAs about keeping his legs healthy for a full season:

For me, it really was the asymmetry between the legs. It comes from a lot of things. Obviously, the issues I've had in the past with hamstrings, not fully recovering from those strength-wise. I've been attacking the strength side of it, trying to get that symmetry back and it's been huge for me. I feel really, really good. I gotta continue grinding at it.

Apparently, there was a 20% strength difference between his legs before. Now, that number is between 8% and 10%. Watson wants it to be at 6%, which is what he is currently working towards.

Related The meteoric rise of Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers The Packers looked done at 2-5, but they have roared back thanks to Jordan Love and the rest of their young roster.

Watson Should Be Green Bay's Top Guy

He is Jordan Love's most lethal weapon when healthy

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Last year's Packers team had a decent season through the air, finishing 14th in passing yards per game. It helps that the offensive line allowed the third-fewest sacks in the league. However, Watson was a piece that could've taken this team to another level.

Christian Watson Career Stats Stat 2022 2023 Games Played 14 9 Receptions 41 28 Receiving Yards 611 422 Receiving TDs 7 5 Yards Per Reception 14.9 15.1

Even slowed down by injuries, Watson was fourth on the team in receiving yards and caught the third-most touchdowns. Nobody on the roster averaged more yards per reception than Watson's 15.1.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Packers were one of four teams who did not have a player gain at least 800 receiving yards last season. Green Bay is the only one of those four who made the playoffs.

That's in line with his rookie season, where Watson led the team in touchdown catches while racking up 14.9 yards per reception. Green Bay has a dynamic playmaker, they just need him to stay upright.

Jordan Love spoke about that recently, and the Packers QB knows how significant Watson's presence can be:

That's the key, is trying to stay healthy throughout the season, so we can have him out there every game, which is something I know he's working hard on. He's a difference-maker when he's out there. He's a playmaker. Just having all our weapons out there is key.

Last season's team was moments away from the NFC Championship Game despite a hobbled version of Watson on the field. Imagine where this team, especially offensively, could be if he's threatening opposing secondaries. 2024 could be a huge year for Wisconsin's favorite football team.

Source: Rob Demovsky

All statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise stated