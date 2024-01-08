Highlights The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears for the 10th consecutive time to clinch the last NFC playoff spot.

Jordan Love and Green Bay's young offensive weapons contributed to one another's development this year.

The Packers will face the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the NFL Playoffs.

Jordan Love completed 27 of 32 passes, recording the second-highest completion percentage by a Green Bay Packers starting quarterback in the last 40 years in the team's 17-9 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday evening.

Green Bay clinched the last playoff spot available in both the NFC and the NFL as a whole with the victory, eliminating the Seattle Seahawks and New Orleans Saints in the process.

The Los Angeles Rams' 21-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers relegated the Packers to the conference's No. 7 seed.

Love conquers all

Jordan Love showed out in the biggest start of his brief career

Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

Any questions about Love being Green Bay's franchise quarterback have been answered. Needing back-to-back wins to push the Packers into the playoffs, he delivered in resounding fashion.

Jordan Love's Last Two Games Week (Opponent) Comp/Att (%) Yards TD INT Passer Rating Week 17 (at Vikings) 24/33 (72.7%) 256 3 0 125.3 Week 18 (vs. Bears) 27/32 (84.4%) 316 2 0 128.6

Sunday's performance was his crown jewel and one of the best outings by a Green Bay signal-caller in franchise history.

Per the CBS broadcast, Love's completion percentage (84.4%) was the second-highest by a Packers quarterback in the last 40 years (minimum 30 attempts). Only Lynn Dickey (27/31; 87.1%) in a 41-38 overtime win over the Houston Oilers in September 1983 was better.

Love hit a lull in the first half of the season but has put up a passer rating of 108.5 or better in seven of his last eight games while fertilizing Green Bay's raw but talented receiving corps. When clicking on all cylinders, the Packers can compete against anyone.

The beauty of the Packers' youthful exuberance

Great offensive draft expedited Love's development track

Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

The growth process is a two-way street. Love has certainly played a role in improving Green Bay's offensive weapons throughout the year, but they have also helped him.

For years, the Packers' brass was skewered for not selecting skill position players in the NFL Draft for Aaron Rodgers. Presumably, they believed Rodgers could carry the offense no matter who he was throwing to and that the resources would be better allocated to the defensive side.

That philosophy changed in 2022, and the early returns have been astounding. Each of Green Bay's top six receiving options, four receivers and two tight ends, joined the team in its last two draft classes.

General manager Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur, as well as all the scouts behind the scenes, deserve immense credit for unearthing the immense talent they've infused within their roster, which is now the youngest in history to qualify for the NFL Playoffs (based on average roster age; 24.98).

One can't help but wonder if Rodgers' own desire to have veterans on his unit, such as Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb, both of whom joined him on the New York Jets in the offseason, limited their operating capacity when it came to initiating a youth movement.

The NFC playoff bracket is set

The Packers are headed to Dallas for a matchup with the Cowboys

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

As the NFC's No. 7 seed, Green Bay will play on the road for however long they remain in the postseason.

Their first game will be against the second-seeded Dallas Cowboys, who clinched the NFC East title with a 38-10 trouncing of the Washington Commanders. If the Packers emerge victorious over the Cowboys, they would then travel to the West Coast to take on the top-seeded San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round.

Elsewhere in the NFC, the sixth-seeded Rams will battle the No. 3 Detroit Lions, and the reigning NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles, the No. 5 seed, fly to Florida for a matchup with the fourth-seeded Tampa Bay Buccaneers.